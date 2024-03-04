New airport planned for Kalasin to boost tourism and exports

Photo of Mitch Connor Mitch ConnorPublished: 08:50, 04 March 2024| Updated: 09:06, 04 March 2024
Srettha Thavisin, the Prime Minister and Finance Minister, has endorsed the proposition of constructing a new airport in the northeastern province of Kalasin. While touring the region recently, PM Srettha indicated that the government has reserved funds for a feasibility study concerning the airport. The results of this study will guide the government’s next steps.

The district of Yang Talat is under consideration as the potential location for the airport due to its strategic position at the midpoint of Kalasin and Maha Sarakham. This location would allow the airport to service both provinces. Consequently, the proposed airport has been given the provisional name of Sarasin, a name derived from the amalgamation of Maha Sarakham and Kalasin, reported Bangkok Post.

Bangkok-born Srettha expressed his belief that Kalasin requires an airport to attract more tourists, boost local export levels, and draw additional investment into the province. The plan to construct an airport in Kalasin took root in June 2021 when the government initiated a public forum to gather opinions from residents. With the proposal receiving a warm welcome, the following step was to launch a study to assess the viability of constructing an airport in the area. The conclusions drawn from this study will be presented to the Transport Ministry.

Following his tour, the 61 year old Thai prime minister expressed his concern over the current state of health services in Kalasin and encouraged public health agencies to submit a request to the cabinet for increased funding. He also emphasised the government’s commitment to combating the spread of narcotics and household debt.

