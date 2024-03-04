Accountant arrested in Thailand for 130 million baht tax fraud

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Thai authorities recently apprehended a 46 year old accountant involved in a substantial tax invoice fraud, causing a loss of over 130 million baht (US$3.6 million) to the state. The arrest of Wimala, the individual at the centre of the investigation, marked a significant breakthrough in a tax evasion case that has highlighted vulnerabilities in the country’s financial regulation systems.

Yesterday, March 3, a well-coordinated operation led by the Economic Crime Suppression Division (ECD) culminated in the capture of Wimala in front of her residence in Klong Luang district, Pathum Thani province. The arrest, based on a warrant issued by the Criminal Court on February 28, was part of an ongoing crackdown on tax-related offences, called Anti-tax crime.

The investigation, initiated after a complaint by the Revenue Department, revealed that Wimala was listed as a director with significant control in a company that existed only on paper. This ghost company was identified as a non-operational entity, raising immediate red flags for the authorities. Further probing uncovered that the company had issued around 2,300 fraudulent tax invoices between October 2013 and December 2015, reported KhaoSod.

Numerous businesses had used these counterfeit tax invoices to claim tax refunds, resulting in financial damages exceeding 130 million baht. The severity of the crime is reflected in the potential penalties, with convictions carrying prison terms of up to seven years.

During interrogation, Wimala confessed that an acquaintance had requested her national ID card to establish several companies and open multiple bank accounts. She claimed to be unaware of the intended misuse of her information and agreed to the scheme for a remuneration of slightly over 100,000 baht (US$2,794).

