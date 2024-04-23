Narathiwat raid nets three bomb suspects, hunting for a fourth

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A joint operation between police, military, and administrative officials in Narathiwat province has led to the arrest of three individuals suspected of orchestrating a bomb attack in front of a convenience store in the district of Chanae, southern Thailand. The suspects confessed to the crime, paving the way for a manhunt for a fourth accomplice.

In the early hours of yesterday, law enforcement in Narathiwat province launched a coordinated search across three targeted locations. This decisive action followed intelligence from local sources indicating the presence of a four-person group suspected of a recent bombing near an electrical pole and a Krungthai Bank ATM in front of a Mini Big C store in Chanae district.

The incident, which occurred on April 4, was part of a larger pattern of property theft and suspected bomb attacks by the group.

Two of the targets were located in the Sri Sakhon district, while the third was in Chanae, where the explosive device was planted. The search led to the home of 21 year old Annop Puteh, where authorities uncovered a 9mm Smith & Wesson MP9c handgun with a magazine containing nine rounds. The second location was the residence of 20 year old Asree Jeha, and the third was the home of 21 year old Salahudeen Jehena.

After the search, the individuals were taken for questioning to specialised military interrogation centres, with Annop being interrogated at Task Force 41’s centre and Asree and Salahudeen at Task Force 46’s site. Salahudeen admitted his involvement in the attack, revealing that he rode a blue Honda Wave motorcycle with Annop as a passenger, placing the bomb at the ATM location.

Asree was identified as the driver of a Honda Scoopy motorcycle, with a man named Mang as a passenger, who placed the bomb near the electrical pole in the parking area, reported KhaoSod.

With the confession from Salahudeen, authorities are now intensifying efforts to capture the fugitive Mang, ensuring that he too faces the legal process for his involvement in the bombing.