Drunk driver strikes police officer in early morning Patong collision

Photo of Mitch Connor Mitch ConnorPublished: 17:14, 23 April 2024| Updated: 17:14, 23 April 2024
62 1 minute read
Image courtesy of Patong Police

A drunk driver in Patong, Phuket, collided with a police officer on patrol early this morning. The incident occurred near Patong Hospital at the intersection of Phra Mettha Road and Sai Nam Yen Road. Patong Police Station officers were informed of the incident around 4.30am, today, April 23.

The drunk driver was identified as 21 year old Amornlak Bunsiri from Satun, who sustained minor injuries from the collision.

The police officer, a Phuket native Police sergeant Major Teerayut Samran, suffered a minor injury to his right ankle.

Rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Foundation provided first aid to Pol. Sgt. Maj. Teerayut before assisting him into the hospital.

Related news

Amornlak had been operating her Honda Wave 125 motorcycle northbound along Phra Mettha Road when she ran a red light to turn onto Sai Nam Yen Road.

At the same time, Pol. Sgt. Maj. Teerayut was leaving Patong Police Station on his Yamaha NMAX police motorbike to start his patrol, leading to the collision.

Amornlak was taken to Patong Police Station, where an alcohol test returned a positive result with a reading of 114mg per decilitre (a BAC of 0.114). She has since been charged with drunk driving causing injury to others.

In a separate incident earlier, a French national, 21 year old Mehdi Ghandi, was arrested for drunk driving on Phra Mettha Road.

He was stopped and tested for alcohol between 12.30am and 2.30am, yielding a positive result with a reading of 63 milligrammes per decilitre (a BAC of 0.063). Ghandi has also been charged with driving while intoxicated.

These incidents serve to highlight the persistent issue of drink driving in the region, with authorities continuing their efforts to address and mitigate the problem to the best of their abilities.

Local law enforcement agencies are urging drivers to adhere to traffic rules and avoid driving under the influence to ensure safety on the roads.

Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags

Thaiger Talk

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Photo of Mitch Connor

Mitch Connor

Mitch is a Bangkok resident, having relocated from Southern California, via Florida in 2022. He studied journalism before dropping out of college to teach English in South America. After returning to the US, he spent 4 years working for various online publishers before moving to Thailand.

Related Articles

Prachin Buri villagers flock to submerged Takian tree for luck

Published: 16:39, 23 April 2024

Emergency water distribution in Hua Hin amidst drought concerns

Published: 16:30, 23 April 2024

Smooth ride: Thai highways unveil toll-free M81 weekend stretch

Published: 16:24, 23 April 2024

BoT may adjust policy due to economic changes and challenges

Published: 16:10, 23 April 2024