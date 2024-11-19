AV Expo 2024 reportedly moves to new venue amid cancellation rumours

Photo via Facebook/ AACF

One of the most anticipated events of the year, the Asia Entertainment Expo 2024, also known as the Adult Video (AV) Expo, announced an urgent change of venue from the IMPACT Arena Exhibition and Convention Centre to the Miracle Grand Convention Hotel in Bangkok.

The expo, announced back in August, generated significant excitement among fans of Japanese adult film stars, many of whom purchased tickets in anticipation of meeting their favourite actresses in person.

Advertisements

Originally planned for November 22 to 24 at IMPACT Forum Hall 4, the event promised appearances by over 15 AV stars, with more special guests revealed gradually on the official Facebook page, AACF, which had been counting down to the event.

However, on November 19, the official Facebook page for IMPACT released a statement announcing the event’s cancellation, citing issues with the organiser. The venue clarified, “As the venue provider, IMPACT is not involved in any way with these issues.”

This announcement left ticket holders shocked and confused, as the event’s official Facebook page had not yet addressed the situation.

In response to the confusion, some leading social media influencers claimed that the event had not been cancelled but rather relocated.

A Thai influencer, citing information from the ticketing platform ThaiTicketMajor, reported that the new venue would be the Miracle Grand Convention Hotel on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road in Bangkok.

Advertisements

The event will now be held over two days, November 23 and 24, instead of the originally planned three days. The revised schedule indicates the event will run from 3pm to 9pm each day.

ThaiTicketMajor has also announced that ticket holders unable to attend at the new location can request a refund between November 20 and 24.

As of now, the event organiser has not released an official update or a detailed schedule for the attendees. Fans eagerly await further confirmation to clarify the situation.

Some netizens predicted that the board of the previous venue might not be impressed with the event, or might have conservative views on the event, forcing the organisers to change the venue.

ORIGINAL STORY: Thailand to welcome more than 15 porn stars for AV expo (video)

IMPACT Arena Exhibition and Convention Centre in Nonthaburi province near Bangkok will play host to at least 15 Japanese porn stars at the adult video (AV) expo, organised by AACF International Exhibition, between November 22 and 24.

Even though one of the most popular porn platforms, PornHub, is banned in Thailand, Thai AV fans can still look forward to seeing their favourite adult film stars in the flesh at the major AV event at the end of this year.

The General Manager of AACF International Exhibition, Mario Su, joined forces with the Chief Executive Officer of Blesstar Industrial to introduce the AV expo under the name Asia Amazing Cultural Festival (AACF) and Asia Entertainment Expo (AEE) 2024.

The objective of the expo is to create a communication platform for the entertainment industry and promote the development of the industry in Asia. Multiple entertainment products and services, both online and offline, from 200 exhibitors around the world will be presented across over 20,000 square metres of space, along with many interesting activities.

This event appears to focus on the sex content industry, as the official Facebook page and website of the event promoted that at least 15 top porn stars will attend. Fifteen names of some AV celebrities have already been revealed, with more to be announced later.

In addition to meeting each AV actress in person, the AV stars will surprise their fans with a daily cosplay show in various themes, such as classroom, hospital, and prison.

Early bird tickets

The event also allows AV fans to meet their favourite stars up close for photobook autograph signings, handshakes, photographs, and sincere blessings from each actress.

Another highlight of the event will be the exclusive experience with the AV celebrities, called the “Love Trip Limited Edition Blind Box.” It is expected that anyone who wishes to have a close interaction with their favourite porn stars must purchase the blind box and discover a special reward inside.

The rewards could include a confession of love from the AV stars, a hot date with them, or a visit to a simulated AV shooting scene.

The event will take place over three days, from November 22 to 24 this year, at IMPACT Forum Hall 4 at the IMPACT Arena Exhibition and Convention Centre.

According to details on the ticket-selling platform, ThaiTicketMajor, tickets to the exhibition will be available at seven price points: 1,000 / 1,500 / 3,000 / 4,800 / 5,000 / 8,000 / 9,600 baht.

Early bird tickets will be available for 3,000 visitors from September 1 at noon to September 9 at 11.59pm, and regular tickets will be on sale until September 10 at noon.