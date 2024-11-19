Rivalry turns bloody: Phuket guard stabbed in grudge attack

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 17:42, 19 November 2024| Updated: 17:42, 19 November 2024
Photo courtesy of Phuket City Police via Phuket News

In the early hours of yesterday morning, a security guard’s night turned to terror as he was brutally attacked by knife-wielding assailants at Saphan Hin, Phuket.

Police suspect the violent assault, occurring around 2.13am, yesterday, November 18, at the city’s Indoor Stadium, may be rooted in a personal feud with old rivals.

Officers and Kusoldharm Foundation rescue workers rushed to the scene to find 33 year old security guard Seksan Aun Taen bleeding from knife wounds to his head and left arm. Immediate first aid was administered before he was urgently transported to Vachira Phuket Hospital for further care.

According to police reports, Seksan had been on duty when two men on a motorbike approached him. He recognised the driver as 22 year old Wasan Koeythong but did not recognise the passenger seated behind.

One of the men reportedly shouted, “Is that Ton?” When Seksan confirmed his identity, the passenger dismounted and lunged at him with a knife.

Attempting to defend himself, Seksan sustained deep cuts to his arm and head before his attackers fled the scene. Police now suspect the assault is linked to a long-standing personal dispute, though they have yet to confirm the exact motive. They are actively searching for the suspects, aiming to bring those responsible to justice, reported Phuket News.

As police work to trace the attackers, they urge the public to remain vigilant.

