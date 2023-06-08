Woman seeks lottery win with ancient Thai tree ritual

Picture courtesy of Khaosod

A woman is seeking lottery luck at the renowned Mother Ta Kien shrine located near Kong Khanaram temple in Thailand’s Ang Thong province. Today, she performed a ritual and discovered matching numbers, sparking interest among fortune seekers.

After performing a ritual, she surprisingly received the number 437. Then, she went on to sprinkle powder at the base of the Mother Ta Kien tree, where she found the number 37, prompting excitement among locals.

The prominent Mother Ta Kien shrine near Kong Khanaram temple features three famed Ta Kien trees. The first tree, over 100 years old, stands 20 metres high and requires two people to embrace it. A shrine has been established at the base of this tree. The other two trees are considerably larger, both exceeding 30 metres in height and sharing the same age as the first tree. These trees continue to flourish, providing ample shade with their large branches and leaves.

As the lottery draw near, villagers and fortune seekers regularly flock to this shrine, praying for luck and prosperity. With this recent discovery of matching numbers, it is likely that interest in the shrine and its lucky Ta Kien trees will continue to grow among believers and lottery enthusiasts.

Thais hold a number of superstitions, including superstitions around the country’s lottery.

A week ago, a group of four dogs in Thailand‘s northeast Udon Thani managed to surround and contain a large snake, preventing it from entering their owner’s house. This incident led to a surge in local lottery interest, as the house number became a favourite choice for those looking for luck.

Follow us on :













In another incident, large cobra was found in a house in Thailand‘s northern Phayao province, and residents rushed to buy lottery tickets featuring the house number.

In another incident, a snake found on the 501 Bangkok bus route has caused a stir on social media for superstitious lottery fanatics who were left slithering to find out the bus’ registration number.