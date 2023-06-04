Mysterious death of Thai man just days after leaving prison

Photo by Khaosod.

A 46 year old Thai man, recently released from prison, was found dead under a broken election banner in the northeast Nakhon Ratchasima province, just three days after his release. Authorities believe the cause of death could be sudden heart failure due to the extreme heat and his weak physical condition.

The body of the ex-prisoner was found beside a Korat city canal today, at approximately 1.30pm. Rescuers from Sawang Metta Nakhon Ratchasima responded to a call about a deceased man at the site. The victim, identified as Sompong (surname withheld for privacy), was found wearing only a pair of shorts, with tattoos all over his body. The initial examination revealed no signs of assault, and he was believed to have died at least four hours earlier.

Sompong was living alone in the Rajchanikul community after his family had moved away. He had recently been charged with theft and was released on June 1. Neighbours who knew him had given him money to buy food.

Upon investigation, it was discovered that Sompong had sought shelter from the afternoon sun in a garden, using the broken banner from Nakhon Ratchasima Municipality Office’s election campaign as shade. Locals found him lying motionless and alerted the authorities. However, no vital signs were found.

The initial assumption is that the sweltering heat combined with his weak health may have caused sudden heart failure, although the exact cause of death will need to be determined by further examination. The body has been transferred to Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital for further investigation.

