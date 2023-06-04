Chinese woman missing in Thailand feared trafficked to neighbouring country

Photo via Khaosod.

Thai authorities are urgently searching for a missing Chinese woman, fearing she may have been trafficked across the border to a neighbouring country. The woman, Angie, arrived in Chiang Mai after flying from Kuala Lumpur on May 29 and was last seen in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai. Her family reportedly lost contact with her on June 1.

Angie’s mother is increasingly concerned as the region is known for its large casinos and incidents involving abduction, ransom, and murder cases.

In a joint effort, local police, immigration officers, and officials from the tourism police in northern Thailand have been working together to investigate Angie’s disappearance. Authorities have coordinated with local police and officials at the border to check CCTV footage to determine whether the missing woman crossed into Myanmar.

Angie’s family had no information on her whereabouts. Her family is deeply worried after losing contact for three days and fears she may have been abducted by Chinese grey-business operators for ransom or worse, murder. Previously, there have been cases of abduction and ransom involving Chinese nationals in the Mae Sai district in Chiang Rai.

There have been a number of incidents of Chinese women going missing in Thailand.

In April, a young Chinese woman was kidnapped and murdered by her ex-boyfriend and his friends in Thailand. The ex-boyfriend had reportedly tried to sleep with the victim, but she refused, and he killed her out of rage.

Also in April, Chinese nationals kidnapped and robbed a Chinese woman in Bangkok before fleeing Thailand. The suspects abducted a 28 year old Chinese woman in Bangkok’s Huai Khwang district. Both men then tied up the victim with a rope and stole her iPhone 14, cash amounting to more than 427,000 baht, and other belongings. The next morning (April 18), the two perpetrators fled to Suvarnabhumi Airport intending to escape Thailand.