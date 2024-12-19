Myanmar babies in Thai hospitals not eligible for free healthcare

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 09:54, 19 December 2024| Updated: 09:54, 19 December 2024
81 2 minutes read
Myanmar babies in Thai hospitals not eligible for free healthcare
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Babies born to Myanmar parents in Thailand’s border hospitals are not eligible for free healthcare benefits like Thai nationals, despite receiving a 13-digit identification number.

The National Health Security Office (NHSO) clarified this policy yesterday, December 18, highlighting that these ID cards specifically categorise the newborns as migrants born in Thailand, not as Thai citizens.

Advertisements

Dr Jadej Thammatacharee, NHSO Secretary General, addressed rising concerns over reports that pregnant women from Myanmar are deliberately crossing the border to give birth in Thai hospitals, seeking to exploit healthcare benefits.

He noted that these women aim to access a health insurance package under the universal healthcare coverage scheme, which is meant for migrants lacking other healthcare options. A healthcare worker, speaking anonymously to Drama-addict on Facebook, revealed that the border hospital recently delivered about 160 babies to Myanmar mothers, compared to 80 born to Thai mothers.

Related news

The NHSO relies on the central database maintained by the Ministry of Interior to verify a baby’s nationality. Dr Jadej also clarified misconceptions about the Tho 99 Rights Fund, which was not designed to support newborns of Myanmar parents who use border hospital services.

Created through a 2010 Cabinet resolution, the Tho 99 Right was intended for the 400,000 to 500,000 migrant workers in Thailand awaiting nationality verification at that time, who lacked healthcare coverage. This benefit is reserved exclusively for migrant workers and their children born in Thailand, not for Myanmar nationals who use these medical services.

“Foreign nationals not eligible for Tho 99 Right coverage will need to pay the medical expenses out of their own pockets.”

Advertisements
Myanmar babies in Thai hospitals not eligible for free healthcare | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Myanmar Maternal and Child Welfare Association

The healthcare costs for eligible migrants amount to an annual budget of 2 to 3 billion baht. Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, permanent secretary for public health, countered claims from the Drama-addict Facebook page that the state incurs substantial expenses treating ineligible patients at border hospitals.

He clarified that some border hospitals, like Mae Sot Hospital in Tak, sustain themselves financially by attracting paying patients from Myanmar, implying that not all border hospitals are operating at a loss.

In cases where facilities operate in the red, it is often because they provide free medical treatment on humanitarian grounds. Dr Opas also mentioned that babies born prematurely in Thailand qualify for life-saving treatment under the Interior Ministry’s regulations, which allow for budget allocation for such necessary care.

The healthcare worker from the Drama-addict Facebook post pointed out that premature births, including those of Myanmar parents without healthcare benefits, often require neonatal intensive care, which can cost hundreds of thousands of baht per baby, reported Bangkok Post.

Latest Thailand News
2 foreigners caught pulling police-seized motorcycle in Phuket (video) Crime News

2 foreigners caught pulling police-seized motorcycle in Phuket (video)

8 seconds ago
Police chase in Suphan Buri leads to migrant smuggling arrest Crime News

Police chase in Suphan Buri leads to migrant smuggling arrest

13 minutes ago
Khlong Toei residents unite to control fire in Bangkok village Bangkok News

Khlong Toei residents unite to control fire in Bangkok village

29 minutes ago
12 year old girl freed from sexual assaults by uncle, grandfather Crime News

12 year old girl freed from sexual assaults by uncle, grandfather

40 minutes ago
Chumphon businessman dies from electrocution amid flooding Thailand News

Chumphon businessman dies from electrocution amid flooding

51 minutes ago
Thailand faces pressure over trafficking in Myanmar Crime News

Thailand faces pressure over trafficking in Myanmar

1 hour ago
Techysquad’s award-winning Forex CRM Solutions Finance

Techysquad’s award-winning Forex CRM Solutions

1 hour ago
Pickup truck fire in Chon Buri ends without injury as driver escapes Thailand News

Pickup truck fire in Chon Buri ends without injury as driver escapes

1 hour ago
2 Vietnamese men arrested for thefts at love hotel, over 500 evidence seized Bangkok News

2 Vietnamese men arrested for thefts at love hotel, over 500 evidence seized

2 hours ago
Thailand prepares for chill, temperature drop and strong winds Thailand News

Thailand prepares for chill, temperature drop and strong winds

2 hours ago
Court dismisses claims of favouritism in Thaksin hospital stay Bangkok News

Court dismisses claims of favouritism in Thaksin hospital stay

2 hours ago
CCTV footage leads to arrest of caretaker for abuse of old woman Crime News

CCTV footage leads to arrest of caretaker for abuse of old woman

2 hours ago
Apply for international driving licences via Paotang app in Thailand Politics News

Apply for international driving licences via Paotang app in Thailand

17 hours ago
Thailand goes high-tech: New E-Visa set to transform travel Bangkok News

Thailand goes high-tech: New E-Visa set to transform travel

17 hours ago
Call centre bust: 5 Japanese scammers nabbed in Thailand Crime News

Call centre bust: 5 Japanese scammers nabbed in Thailand

17 hours ago
Hair today, gone tomorrow: Bangkok cops snip illegal Myanmar barbers Bangkok News

Hair today, gone tomorrow: Bangkok cops snip illegal Myanmar barbers

18 hours ago
Thailand rolls out red carpet with bigger rebates for filmmakers Economy News

Thailand rolls out red carpet with bigger rebates for filmmakers

18 hours ago
BB gun vendors spark shootout on Pattaya Walking Street (video) Crime News

BB gun vendors spark shootout on Pattaya Walking Street (video)

18 hours ago
Teen girl murdered by drug-induced killer in Krabi Crime News

Teen girl murdered by drug-induced killer in Krabi

18 hours ago
Former monk&#8217;s reckless driving leaves two girls critically injured Road deaths

Former monk’s reckless driving leaves two girls critically injured

18 hours ago
Thai man tricked in car sale scam with fake nurse in Nonthaburi Central Thailand News

Thai man tricked in car sale scam with fake nurse in Nonthaburi

18 hours ago
Thailand’s first F1 race planned for Bangkok’s Chatuchak by 2027 Bangkok News

Thailand’s first F1 race planned for Bangkok’s Chatuchak by 2027

18 hours ago
Young man confesses to fatal stabbing of teen in Samut Prakan Central Thailand News

Young man confesses to fatal stabbing of teen in Samut Prakan

19 hours ago
Entertainment worker assaulted at Surat Thani party Crime News

Entertainment worker assaulted at Surat Thani party

19 hours ago
AMLO freezes assets worth billions in major fraud crackdown Bangkok News

AMLO freezes assets worth billions in major fraud crackdown

19 hours ago
HealthPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Khlong Toei residents unite to control fire in Bangkok village

Khlong Toei residents unite to control fire in Bangkok village

Published: 10:45, 19 December 2024
12 year old girl freed from sexual assaults by uncle, grandfather

12 year old girl freed from sexual assaults by uncle, grandfather

Published: 10:34, 19 December 2024
Chumphon businessman dies from electrocution amid flooding

Chumphon businessman dies from electrocution amid flooding

Published: 10:23, 19 December 2024
Thailand faces pressure over trafficking in Myanmar

Thailand faces pressure over trafficking in Myanmar

Published: 10:14, 19 December 2024