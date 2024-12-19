Pickup truck fire in Chon Buri ends without injury as driver escapes

A dramatic fire engulfed a pickup truck at a busy intersection in Chon Buri, leaving only a metal frame behind. Fortunately, the driver managed to escape unscathed.

The incident occurred yesterday, December 18, at the Ban Bueng Bypass intersection in Mu 6, Ban Suan subdistrict, Mueang district, Chon Buri province.

Officers from the Chon Buri City Police Station quickly coordinated with the Ban Suan Municipality Fire Department to respond to the scene.

The vehicle, a bronze Toyota refrigerated box truck with the registration number ฒน 7597 Bangkok, was found in the middle of the intersection, engulfed in fierce flames.

Firefighters worked tirelessly, battling the blaze for over 20 minutes before finally bringing it under control. However, the fire had already consumed the engine and passenger area, reducing the truck to just a skeletal frame.

The 51 year old driver, Theerayut Kong-ngam, explained that he was returning home to Napa after delivering chickens in Pattaya when the fire broke out. He noted that the truck had been converted to run on gas for quite some time.

“I was heading back after delivering chickens when suddenly the engine caught fire,” he said, speculating that the engine might have overheated, leading to the blaze, despite a recent inspection and gas tank replacement.

“The engine suddenly caught fire. I suspect overheating caused it, even though I recently had the gas tank inspected and replaced.”

The police are awaiting a thorough investigation by forensic experts to ascertain the exact cause of the fire. This will aid in further legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

In related news, a dramatic explosion rocked a busy intersection when a pickup truck loaded with paint cans burst into flames after the driver inadvertently discarded a cigarette butt. The harrowing incident, which caused damage exceeding 1 million baht, occurred in Ban Khai, Rayong province.

