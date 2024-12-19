Australian father mourns ‘perfect’ daughter lost to methanol tragedy

Picture of Holly Bowles and Bianca Jones (right) courtesy of The Canberra Times

The devastated father of an Australian teenager who died from methanol poisoning last month in Laos has opened up about the heart-wrenching loss of his “perfect” daughter.

Shaun Bowles, father of 19 year old Holly Bowles, confessed his shock when he realised she wouldn’t survive. Shaun described Holly as “everything you’d want your daughter to be.”

Advertisements

The Aussie teenager was on an unforgettable tour across South East Asia with her best friend, Bianca Jones, when disaster struck.

The pair fell gravely ill after consuming alcohol believed to be tainted with methanol, a dangerous substance sometimes found in dodgy, bootleg drinks.

Holly and Bianca were among six unlucky foreign tourists who met their end over several days in the quaint, yet perilous, riverside town of Vang Vieng.

“They were having an unbelievable time, just having so much fun, doing what two 19 year old girls should be doing,” Shaun told the BBC’s Today Programme.

Shaun finds solace in sharing his grief with Bianca’s dad, Mark, who is not just a fellow sufferer but his best mate. The pair have a storied past, having experienced their own Southeast Asian adventures 25 years ago, said the heartbroken father.

Advertisements

“It’s just bizarre to be going through the same thing with your best friend. Just being together and just talking helps us get through the days.”

The two young women planned their trip in honour of their school graduation. During their travels, Holly maintained frequent contact with her dad, Shaun, every few days, while her mum, Sam, enjoyed chats “every second.”

The nightmare unfolded when the girls missed their checkout from the Nana Backpacker hostel and were discovered unresponsive. News of their dire condition reached Bowles’ family through a friend, prompting the mothers to dash to Thailand that very night, added Shaun.

“When you’re getting second-hand information… it was really hard to process exactly what sort of condition they were in.”

Shaun and Mark followed suit and flew out the next day to Udon Thani Hospital over the Thai border, where the grim reality awaited them. Bianca passed away on 21 November, followed by Holly’s tragic demise the day after.

“She was just full of life. She was confident, she was loving, she was just a true friend of people. She was everything you want your daughter to be.”

Now, Shaun’s mission is to save other young backpackers by raising awareness about methanol poisoning.

“We absolutely want whoever is responsible for this brought to account and brought to justice and we’re going to do everything that we can to make sure that is the case.”

The other victims of this grim chapter include Simone White, a 28 year old British lawyer; James Louis Hutson, a 57 year old American; and 20 year old Anne-Sofie Orkild Coyman, and 21 year old Freja Vennervald Sorensen, both from Denmark.

The Laos police have already made eight arrests in connection with the incident.