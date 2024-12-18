Thai Cabinet approves increase in foreign worker quotas

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright ChoomaneePublished: 15:36, 18 December 2024| Updated: 15:36, 18 December 2024
183 1 minute read
Thai Cabinet approves increase in foreign worker quotas
Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

The Thai Cabinet has given the green light to a proposal aimed at addressing the current shortage of foreign workers in businesses by increasing their numbers. This initiative comes in response to the outdated laws that have been in place since 1979, which limit foreign workers to 100 per business and stateless workers to 50.

Government spokesperson Jirayu Huangsab stated that Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra highlighted the need to revise these laws during a Cabinet meeting. The prime minister noted that the economic environment has evolved considerably over the past 45 years, necessitating an update to the foreign worker quotas.

Advertisements

“The existing regulations no longer reflect the current economic conditions.”

Jirayu further explained that the Interior Ministry has been tasked with researching a new quota that balances economic needs with national security concerns.

Related news

The current Thai labour laws classify foreign job opportunities into three categories: prohibited, restricted, and conditionally permitted businesses. Prohibited businesses include roles such as newspaper operations, radio broadcasting, and agriculture, where foreigners are entirely barred.

Restricted businesses cover areas impacting national security or cultural heritage, and foreigners can work in these fields only with Cabinet approval. Conditionally permitted businesses are those where Thai nationals are not yet competitive, allowing foreigners to work only after gaining approval from the Foreign Business Commission.

In a different matter, the Cabinet has also approved the transfer of a concession related to energy exploration in the Gulf of Thailand. Block G 12/2005, currently held by Total Energy with a 33.33% stake, will be transferred to PTTEP International, making it the sole owner with a 100% stake, reported Bangkok Post.

Advertisements

“This transfer will not impact the government’s royalties from the concession,” affirmed Jirayu. Presently, PTTEP International holds 44.5%, Thai Energy owns 22.22%, and Total Energy maintains a 33.33% share. The concession is due to expire in 2035.

Latest Thailand News
Drunken drama: Russian hospitalised after Bangla brawl Crime News

Drunken drama: Russian hospitalised after Bangla brawl

9 hours ago
Woman cheats death in Pattaya pole crash, credits spirit Crime News

Woman cheats death in Pattaya pole crash, credits spirit

10 hours ago
Bangkok crowned Christmas travel top spot, beating Tokyo Bangkok News

Bangkok crowned Christmas travel top spot, beating Tokyo

10 hours ago
Thai woman accepts laced drink at Pattaya nightclub, hospitalised Crime News

Thai woman accepts laced drink at Pattaya nightclub, hospitalised

10 hours ago
Thai tailor falls unconsious and dies at sewing machine (video) Crime News

Thai tailor falls unconsious and dies at sewing machine (video)

10 hours ago
Fraudsters target Thai schools with fake dining table sales Crime News

Fraudsters target Thai schools with fake dining table sales

10 hours ago
Lorry with missing wheel sparks safety fears on Phuket road (video) Crime News

Lorry with missing wheel sparks safety fears on Phuket road (video)

10 hours ago
Thai party entertainer assault for allegedly sitting on client&#8217;s lap Crime News

Thai party entertainer assault for allegedly sitting on client’s lap

10 hours ago
Thai farmers receive 20 billion baht in government aid Bangkok News

Thai farmers receive 20 billion baht in government aid

10 hours ago
Revenue department sees 2.1% rise in revenue collection Business News

Revenue department sees 2.1% rise in revenue collection

10 hours ago
Butt out: Phatthalung police snuff out illegal cigarette ring Crime News

Butt out: Phatthalung police snuff out illegal cigarette ring

11 hours ago
Meth-induced man defacates, wields knife in police standoff Central Thailand News

Meth-induced man defacates, wields knife in police standoff

11 hours ago
Cambodian call centre scammer nabbed after raping victim&#8217;s girlfriend Crime News

Cambodian call centre scammer nabbed after raping victim’s girlfriend

11 hours ago
French Bulldog missing in Uthai Thani, reward offered (video) Crime News

French Bulldog missing in Uthai Thani, reward offered (video)

11 hours ago
Naval officer accused of lewd acts with 18 cadets under investigation Crime News

Naval officer accused of lewd acts with 18 cadets under investigation

11 hours ago
Sacks found in Phatthalung canal are decomposed pork, not bodies Environment News

Sacks found in Phatthalung canal are decomposed pork, not bodies

12 hours ago
Police officer cites Buddhism in rejecting promotion Bangkok News

Police officer cites Buddhism in rejecting promotion

12 hours ago
Thai woman exposes employer&#8217;s lewd advances, explicit messages Crime News

Thai woman exposes employer’s lewd advances, explicit messages

12 hours ago
Illegal foreign tour guides threaten Thailand&#8217;s tourism industry Business News

Illegal foreign tour guides threaten Thailand’s tourism industry

12 hours ago
Phuket police profile trans workers to boost nightlife safety Crime News

Phuket police profile trans workers to boost nightlife safety

12 hours ago
Thailand targets US8bn exports by 2025 amid trade optimism Business News

Thailand targets US$308bn exports by 2025 amid trade optimism

13 hours ago
Chiang Mai fraud suspect arrested for bamboo blind scam Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai fraud suspect arrested for bamboo blind scam

13 hours ago
Thailand seeks family of woman found in Germany 35 years ago Thailand News

Thailand seeks family of woman found in Germany 35 years ago

13 hours ago
2 million baht in valuables stolen from secure apartment in Pattaya Crime News

2 million baht in valuables stolen from secure apartment in Pattaya

13 hours ago
Thailand GDP set for 3% growth despite global economic challenges Business News

Thailand GDP set for 3% growth despite global economic challenges

13 hours ago
Business NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Bangkok crowned Christmas travel top spot, beating Tokyo

Bangkok crowned Christmas travel top spot, beating Tokyo

Published: 17:45, 19 December 2024
Thai woman accepts laced drink at Pattaya nightclub, hospitalised

Thai woman accepts laced drink at Pattaya nightclub, hospitalised

Published: 17:39, 19 December 2024
Thai tailor falls unconsious and dies at sewing machine (video)

Thai tailor falls unconsious and dies at sewing machine (video)

Published: 17:35, 19 December 2024
Fraudsters target Thai schools with fake dining table sales

Fraudsters target Thai schools with fake dining table sales

Published: 17:29, 19 December 2024