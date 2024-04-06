Myanmar Airways: New routes to Bangkok, Chiangmai and Phuket

Photo courtesy of Eleven Media Group Myanmar

Myanmar Airways International (MAI) announced upcoming budget flights from Yangon to Bangkok, Phuket, and Chiang Mai.

MAI has unveiled exciting routes and wallet-friendly fares, ensuring seamless travel experiences for globetrotters. Operating 56 flights weekly from Yangon to Bangkok, along with bi-weekly flights to Phuket and thrice-weekly to the new Yangon-Chiang Mai route, adventure-seekers can now explore exotic destinations without breaking the bank, with tickets starting at just US$59 (approximately 2,000 baht).

Furthermore, MAI has introduced the Yangon-Seoul flight, departing every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday. With fares beginning at a modest US$283, jet-setters can now jet off to Seoul in style and comfort.

Adding to the excitement, MAI welcomes a brand-new ATR 72-600 aircraft to its fleet, aimed at bolstering flight frequency between Myanmar and ASEAN nations. Marching in with a majestic water spray ceremony at Yangon International Airport on March 24, this latest addition underscores MAI’s commitment to elevating aviation standards and catering to the discerning needs of travellers.

With the latest acquisition, MAI’s fleet now boasts an impressive tally of 12 aircraft, comprising A-319s, A-320s, E-190s, a B733-300F (operating on an ACMI basis), and the latest ATR 72-600.

Currently serving 30 destinations within Myanmar and 11 international destinations, MAI has ambitious plans to expand its reach to 14 foreign countries by the second quarter of 2024, reported Eleven Media Group Myanmar.

Exciting new routes to Chiang Mai, Vientiane, and Dhaka are on the horizon, promising boundless opportunities for adventure enthusiasts and culture aficionados alike.

In related news, the Transport Ministry anticipates a surge of 2.61 million travellers across Airports of Thailand (AOT)’s six international hubs during the seven-day Songkran festivities. Minister Suriya, in a recent announcement, affirmed preparations for the expected influx, rallying relevant agencies to gear up for the travel onslaught spanning from April 11 to 17. Projections indicate a whopping 28.5% increase in passenger volume compared to last year, with an estimated 1.65 million foreigners and a considerable number of local travellers.