John Legend enjoys spring break in Phuket

Photo courtesy of Phuket News

Renowned American musician and actor, John Legend was spotted yesterday in Phuket, alongside his wife, 38 year old model and author Chrissy Teigen, and their four children.

The family is in Thailand for a spring break holiday, visiting Teigen’s mother, Vilailuck Teigen, who recently moved back to her childhood town of Korat from the United States.

The family’s holiday itinerary included an array of tourist attractions on the island. First, they paid a visit to the On On Hotel, the oldest hotel in Phuket. They then indulged in the famous honey toast dish at the Phuketique restaurant in Phuket Old Town.

Their adventure continued as they embarked on a boat trip to marvel at the wonders of Phang Nga Bay. The day concluded with relaxation at a private resort at Nai Thon Beach on the northwest coast of the island.

John Legend, known for his hit song All Of Me, is a critically acclaimed singer, songwriter, pianist, record producer, and actor. He has bagged a total of 12 Grammy Awards throughout his illustrious career. Legend also emerged as the winning coach on the singing reality competition television series The Voice in 2019. In November of the same year, he earned the title of People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive, reported Phuket News.

Chrissy Teigen made her professional modelling debut in the annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2010. Born in Utah, United States, to a Norwegian father and Thai mother, Teigen is a celebrated model and television personality. She met Legend in 2007 and they tied the knot six years later in September 2013.

