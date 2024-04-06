German wielding knives and axe sparks panic in Phuket

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod English

In a quiet corner of Phuket, chaos erupted as a German national brandished knives and an axe, leaving neighbours and authorities in fear for their lives. The drama unfolded in Soi Naya, Village No. 1, Rawai Subdistrict, Chalong District, where residents were left trembling in their homes.

Police officers from Chalong Police Station rushed to the scene yesterday, April 5, responding to distress calls about the menacing behaviour of the individual, described as a danger to society and the general public.

Upon arrival, the situation escalated as the suspect, identified as Georg, a 64 year old German national, barricaded himself inside his residence, hurling threats and objects at the officers. With tensions soaring, the authorities, aided by various agencies including the Tourist Police and Immigration Division, meticulously planned their approach.

Despite attempts to reason with the assailant, he remained volatile, proclaiming his readiness to engage in a fight to the death, reported KhaoSod English.

In a daring manoeuvre, the police swiftly apprehended the suspect, employing strategic tactics to neutralise the threat.

