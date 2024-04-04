Thailand’s airports to see more than two million jet-setters

Photo courtesy of The Nation

The Transport Ministry anticipates a surge of 2.61 million travellers across Airports of Thailand (AOT)’s six international hubs during the seven-day Songkran festivities.

Minister Suriya, in a recent announcement, affirmed preparations for the expected influx, rallying relevant agencies to gear up for the travel onslaught spanning from April 11 to 17.

Ensuring passenger comfort and safety remains paramount, Suriya directed AOT to execute stringent measures across all airports. Projections indicate a whopping 28.5% increase in passenger volume compared to last year, with an estimated 1.65 million foreigners and a considerable number of local travellers.

Additionally, flight frequencies are slated to soar, with 15,113 flights scheduled, marking a 16.71% surge from the previous year, comprising 8,682 international and 6,431 domestic flights.

To alleviate potential parking woes, Suriya announced complimentary parking privileges at Suvarnabhumi International Airport’s Zone D from April 12 to 16 and at Don Mueang International Airport’s fifth-floor car park from April 11 to 17.

Meanwhile, AOT’s CEO, Kirati Kitmanawat, unveiled plans for a dedicated coordination hub, ensuring round-the-clock assistance and surveillance to guarantee passenger well-being.

Amidst the travel frenzy, passengers are encouraged to streamline their airport experience by utilising automated kiosks for boarding and luggage handling, thereby sidestepping lengthy queues, reported The Nation.

With meticulous planning and provisions in place, Thailand aims to navigate the impending travel surge with efficiency and ease.

In related news, several international airlines have urged Thailand to enhance its key airport facilities and improve transport links between airports and cities, to meet its ambition of becoming a regional aviation hub.

The Thai government has laid out a goal of handling 150 million passengers annually by 2030. Egaluk Ngiwprom, Southeast Asia marketing manager of Spring Airlines, believes this is a challenging target and suggests numerous areas that need attention.

In other news, Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport is gearing up for an influx of approximately 625,000 passengers during the Songkran holiday period, which runs from April 11 to 17. It expects over 4,000 flights, marking a substantial 10.58% rise from the previous year’s data.