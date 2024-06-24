Motorcyclist killed in Nonthaburi accident with six-wheeled truck

Image courtesy of KhaoSod

A man tragically lost his life in Nonthaburi after being struck by a six-wheeled truck while riding his motorcycle on Rattanathibet Road yesterday. His skull was crushed following a failed overtaking attempt.

Officers from Bang Sri Mueang Police Station in Nonthaburi received a report about the fatal accident on the inbound parallel lane heading towards Phra Nang Klao Bridge in Sai Ma Subdistrict. Upon receiving the report, officers coordinated with a forensic doctor from the Institute of Forensic Science and rescue workers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation to investigate the scene.

The scene revealed a white and red Yamaha motorcycle overturned and severely damaged. Nearby, the lifeless body of a man was discovered. The deceased was identified through job application documents found on him as 34 year old Phuwadol Chanhom, from Ratsadon Subdistrict in Sai Noi District, Nonthaburi.

His body was found face down with a crushed skull with both arms and legs broken.

CCTV footage captured the accident at 1.10pm, showing an 18-wheeler truck in the rightmost lane and a blue six-wheeled truck in the middle lane driving side by side. Phuwadol, who was riding his motorcycle behind the six-wheeled truck, attempted to overtake the two trucks but lost control and fell, leading to one of the trucks running over his head, resulting in his immediate death.

Neither truck stopped following the accident.

After the incident, a preliminary autopsy was conducted before the body was sent for a more detailed examination at the Institute of Forensic Science, reported KhaoSod.

