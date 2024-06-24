Army clarifies conscripts’ commemorative item rumours

Picture courtesy of Defence star official website

The Fourth Army Region clarified the recent rumours regarding deductions from conscripts’ salaries for commemorative shirts and rings, stating that such items are optional and not enforced. The military training units have no policy mandating these purchases.

The official Facebook page of the Fourth Army Region issued a statement addressing the claims that conscripts in Thailand’s southern border provinces were being charged for commemorative items like shirts and rings. The statement emphasised that there is no policy within the army to produce or distribute such items for active-duty soldiers.

The need for these commemorative items arises from the personal requests of conscripts in certain units who wish to have souvenirs such as class rings or shirts.

Military training units are not obligated to provide these items and have only collected the requests to propose them for approval. The costs associated with these items have not been approved by the commanding officers. For essential personal items, training units provide them as necessary, but only to a minimal extent.

Currently, the new conscripts are undergoing their regular training at designated locations, focusing on specific military courses. They have not yet reached the period when they are permitted to take leave and return home.

The Fourth Army Region’s commander has always prioritised the rights and welfare of all military personnel. Policies and procedures have been established to ensure that all unit commanders at every level are responsible for the welfare and rights of their subordinates, as well as the overall improvement of their quality of life and that of their families.

Corrupt practices

If any violations or corrupt practices are discovered, strict disciplinary and legal actions will be taken against those involved. The public is urged to critically assess the sources of their information and avoid unnecessary panic. For accurate information, individuals can directly contact the Fourth Army Region at 0-7538-3405 or follow updates on their official Facebook page.

