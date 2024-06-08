Motorcyclist dies after falling from Bangkok overpass

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A motorcyclist tragically lost his life after losing control and falling from an overpass onto a road near Phran Nok-Phutthamonthon Sai 2 Park. The incident occurred around 6pm yesterday. Despite extensive CPR efforts by rescue personnel, the man could not be revived.

Police Lieutenant Detchawat Sadinchan, Deputy Inspector at Sala Daeng Police Station, received a report of the accident and promptly arrived at the scene with rescue teams from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation. Upon arrival, the lifeless body of the man was found lying on his back with no pulse. Rescue workers performed CPR for an extended period, but their efforts were in vain, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The overpass revealed the man’s motorcycle, bearing the licence plate 6 ขง1395 Bangkok, lying overturned. Authorities coordinated with forensic medical examiners to conduct an autopsy before transporting the body to the hospital for further examination and legal procedures.

A rescue worker recounted the efforts made to resuscitate the victim.

“We tried everything we could to save him, but unfortunately, it was too late.”

The tragic accident has prompted an investigation to determine the exact cause of the crash, reported KhaoSod.

It’s yet unclear whether any external factors such as road conditions, speed, or mechanical failure contributed to the motorcyclist losing control and falling from the overpass.

