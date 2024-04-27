Thai father of twins dies in Bangkok overpass fall

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A 50 year old Thai father of twin boys lost his life yesterday evening after his motorbike collided with a reflective sign and fell from the Ratchaphruek overpass onto the Borommaratchachonnani Road below in Bangkok’s Taling Chan district.

The incident was reported to Deputy Inspector Atthachai Nuimat, an investigator at the Taling Chan Police Station, who arrived at the scene with emergency medical personnel from Siriraj Hospital and volunteers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation.

They discovered the 50 year old Thai delivery man, Chayapat Nithipibulnon’s body lying face down in a pool of blood, with a severe head wound and multiple abrasions on his body. Near the body lay a dislodged reflective traffic sign, believed to have fallen from the overpass, which soars more than 20 metres above the ground.

Chayapat’s white Yamaha NMAX scooter, bearing the licence plate 8กพ 4864, was found on the overpass, its front end scratched and damaged. On the right handlebar hung three bags of chicken rice, indicating that Chayapat was likely on his way to deliver the food to his home. It is presumed that he was riding at high speed and lost control of the motorbike while navigating a curve, causing him to crash into the sign and fall to his death.

The tragedy is compounded by the fact that Chayapat was the sole provider for his 11 year old twin sons, reported KhaoSod.

Investigators are now reviewing CCTV footage from the area to determine the exact cause of the accident. In the meantime, Chayapat’s body has been sent for further forensic examination at Siriraj Hospital’s medical facility. His family will later retrieve his remains for religious rites.

In related news, a tragic road accident occurred on Southern Road when a pickup truck travelling from Phuket to Nakhon Si Thammarat for a religious ceremony veered off the road and overturned, resulting in seven injuries and three fatalities.