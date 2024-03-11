Motorcycle crash in Ayutthaya kills two, sparks safety concerns

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic motorcycle crash claimed the lives of a man and a woman in Ayutthaya Province. The accident occurred at 2.30am today when the motorcycle they were riding collided with the rear of a truck stopped at a red light.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Peerakul Aengrithilong, the investigative officer from Bang Pa-in Police Station, was notified and promptly arrived at the scene alongside Phutthaisawan Foundation rescue workers.

The crash site, situated 20 metres before a traffic light intersection on Rojana Road heading towards Wang Noi district, presented a harrowing scene. The motorcycle, a GPX Drone 4 with license plate 1กฮ-2415 from Ayutthaya, was severely damaged.

The 28 year old male victim, identified only as Sorasak, was found with his body draped over the motorcycle, suffering from broken limbs and severe head and body injuries. Nearby, the body of 27 year old Supaporn was also discovered with similar traumatic injuries. Debris from the motorcycle was scattered across the road, and a detached rear bumper from the truck lay nearby.

According to Siwakul Phu-in, a Phutthaisawan Foundation volunteer, the sound of the collision was heard while he was at the foundation’s radio centre near the accident site. Rushing to investigate, he witnessed the motorcycle hitting the back of an 18-wheeler truck.

Unaware of the impact, the truck driver continued driving. The foundation’s team attempted to follow the truck but was unable to catch up. The police were alerted and arrived to examine the scene, where they documented evidence of the collision on the motorcycle and the road, including the truck’s rear bumper.

The authorities are now reviewing CCTV footage along the route to locate the truck for further investigation, reported KhaoSod.

The bodies of the deceased were sent to the Forensic Science Institute in Pathum Thani for autopsy. Efforts are underway to contact their relatives to take over the funeral arrangements, as per tradition.

A similar event was reported 4 days ago. A motorcycle repairman tragically died in a collision with a parked 18-wheeler truck in Samut Prakan province. Police investigated the incident.