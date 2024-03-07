Motorcycle repairman fatally crashes into parked truck in Samut Prakan

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic road accident claimed the life of a motorcycle repairman as he collided with a parked 18-wheeler truck in the early hours on Samut Prakan province’s Suk Sawat Road. The accident occurred near the Prasamut Chedi Police Station, around 100 metres away from the scene. Police Officer Worachet Dechadesho responded to the incident, which took place at 3.30am today, March 7.

At the scene, police found an overturned Honda PCX 150cc motorcycle with a badly damaged front end. The 29 year old victim, Panthep (surname withheld) lay nearby in a pool of blood, his injuries were fatal. He was dressed in a blue t-shirt, blue jeans, and black flip-flops. According to the initial investigation, Panthep had been socialising with friends before deciding to ride home.

The 36 year old driver of the 18-wheeler, Montree (surname withheld) stated that he had been transporting rice from a warehouse in Lampang since the morning of yesterday. Having completed his delivery in the evening, he was instructed by his employer to wait for additional cargo in the morning. Montree chose to park and rest at the location of the incident.

A 46 year old witness, Jakkrit (surname withheld) was dining at a nearby restaurant approximately 20 metres from the accident site. He reported hearing a loud crash around midnight and, upon investigating, discovered the aftermath of the collision.

Jakkrit attempted to help but realised the severity of Panthep’s injuries. He quickly alerted the truck driver and contacted the police, who summoned emergency services to the scene, reported KhaoSod.

Police concluded that after finishing work at a local motorcycle shop, Panthep joined friends for a gathering and was heading home along Suk Sawat Road when he tragically crashed into the stationary truck. The body was transferred to a forensic institute to determine the precise cause of death.

Further inquiries and documentation of the incident are ongoing as police work towards a comprehensive understanding of the event’s circumstances.