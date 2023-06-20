Thai mother of infant who fell from bed and died speaks out amid criticism

PHOTO: KhaoSod.

A tragic incident unfolded as an eight month old infant fell from a bed and died in Thailand‘s Lamphun province. Struggling to cope with the loss, the bereaved mother, ‘B,’ spoke out amid harsh criticism from the online community, seeking a fair understanding of her family’s predicament.

Yesterday, the child, Kimhant, was found lifeless on the floor of the bedroom between the bed and the wall at their residence in a housing estate in Lamphun. B’s husband and the child’s father, ‘C,’ reported that the infant had slept with him in the room and had presumably fallen off the bed during the night.

As the family mourned the loss, the story went viral on social media, resulting in severe backlash and criticism towards the grief-stricken parents. B expressed her heartfelt thoughts, asking for empathy and understanding from the public, as the loss of their young child was already unbearable.

“We have lost one child and now have to suffer from the pain of numerous negative comments and judgments without understanding the reality of the situation. We have to answer countless questions. Before you criticise someone, please know the real incident.”

B mentioned that her family, which includes three children – two daughters and the late Kimhant, would remember their son as if he were merely sleeping. The heartbroken mother urged those judging her family to consider the true events and her family’s love for their son before making insensitive comments during their time of mourning.

In similar news, a heartbroken 17 year old mother contacted the police after discovering her one year old baby daughter dead on the bed in their rented room in the Tung Khru district of Bangkok. The circumstances surrounding the child’s untimely death remain a mystery, and a thorough investigation is currently underway. To read the full story click HERE.