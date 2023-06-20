Train collision in Ratchaburi injures 3 and disrupts services

Picture courtesy of Khaosod

A train collision occurred between a freight train and a parked lorry near the Srakosinaray Station in the Ratchaburi province, injuring three State Railway of Thailand (SRT) staff members this morning. The accident caused travel delays on the Thonburi-Namtok line, with some passengers having to be transferred by road vehicles to their destinations.

At 5.40am, freight train no. 725 ICD, travelling between Lat Krabang and Thamuang, collided with a parked lorry while exchanging trains near Srakosinaray Station, causing three bogies with six wheels and eight cargo containers to derail. The incident resulted in a complete obstruction to the Thonburi-Namtok route, leading to train delays in the area.

Initial investigations revealed that three SRT employees were injured and admitted to the hospital. Suthep Samphinong, a train engineer, suffered minor injuries and was discharged after treatment. Likewise, Bawornwit Pichhitkul, a train guard for train no. 725, sustained minor injuries and returned home after treatment. However, Somsak Traidecha, a mechanic, continues receiving treatment for his injured leg at Ban Pong Hospital in Ratchaburi province, reported Khaosod.

The incident affected regular train no. 260 Namtok-Thonburi and train no. 257 Thonburi-Namtok, with services between Tha Ruea Noi, Nong Pla Duk junction, and Tha Ruea Noi cancelled. The SRT promptly provided road transportation for affected passengers to their respective destinations, with minimal effects on other services along the Thonburi-Namtok line.

Following the incident, Nirut Maneephan, Governor of the State Railway of Thailand, ordered officials to provide full support to the injured staff members and expedite efforts to examine the cause of the accident. Furthermore, the SRT is working to clear the tracks and restore the affected services to normal operations as quickly as possible. It is expected that the derailed train will be removed and the tracks fixed by the evening of the same day, allowing normal operation to resume.