Top 5 Greek restaurants to try in Bangkok

Greek-Style Grilled Chicken Steak. Photo: Helena Greek Kitchen (Facebook)

Keen on experiencing Greek flavours without crossing borders, or simply just craving tasty Greek cuisine? Here we have curated a list of the top 5 Greek restaurants in Bangkok. With mouthwatering dishes and cozy atmospheres, these eateries bring the deliciousness of the Mediterranean straight to your plate. Prepare to satisfy your taste buds to some of the best Greek cuisine the city has to offer!

The 5 Best Greek Restaurants in Bangkok

Aesop’s

The only Greek restaurant listed in the Michelin Guide offers the best Greek food in Bangkok. Your dining experience at this bustling restaurant will be memorable thanks to the courteous service, excellent food, and amazing cocktails inspired by Greek Gods. Order the Mixed Grill and BBQ Greek pork ‘Kontosouvli’ platters for the entire family, and end the meal with their special dessert, the ‘Aesop’s Choco Smash’. The eatery is perfect for party enthusiasts and an ideal place to celebrate special occasions, with plate-smashing fun, dancing, modern Greek dishes, and a playful cocktail menu.

Location: Sala Daeng

Opening Times: Sunday to Thursday (5:00 PM to 11:00 PM) Friday to Saturday (5:00 PM to 12:00 AM)



Avra

At this charming restaurant, savour the delicious fusion of Greek and Georgian cuisines. The scrumptious dishes, exceptional service, and inviting dining space create a cozy ambiance that encourages repeat visits. Greek food is the highlight of the menu – try the juicy Lavraki served with their exclusive Avra sauce and their scrumptious “Avra Mix Grill.” Make sure to not overlook their equally yummy Georgian offerings, which upholds the same high-quality as their Greek dishes.

Location: Sukhumvit 33

Opening Times: Tuesday to Friday (6:00 PM to 11:00 PM) Saturday to Sunday (12:00 PM to 11:00 PM)



Rallis

Discover this enchanting Greek restaurant that is highly recommended for its authenticity. Enjoy the hearty, cosy atmosphere of the backyard while dining on food that are full in flavour. The menu boasts generous portions of delicacies such as gyros, Greek salad, and delectable lamb chops, perfectly paired with Greek beer to enhance your dining experience. Treat yourself to an inviting, one-of-a-kind garden dining experience with the company of your furry friends.

Location: 10 15 Soi Ramkhamhaeng Road

Opening Times: Daily 11:30 AM to 10:00 PM, Closed on Mondays



Helena Greek Kitchen

Helena is another one of the top Greek eateries in Bangkok, serving up a combination of tasty dishes, a tranquil setting, and warm hospitality. The restaurant design and layout, which was inspired by Greek islands, immerses customers in a dreamy Mediterranean scene. Highlights on the menu include fresh seafood, grilled sea bass, sangria, and exceptional hummus.

Location: NO.64 Soi Sukhumvit 51

Opening Times: Monday to Thursday (11:30 PM to 2:00 PM and 5:00 PM to 10 PM) Friday to Saturday (11:30 AM to 11:00 PM) Sunday (11:30 AM to 10:00 PM)



Argo Bar & Grill

Taste the delicious combination of Georgian and Greek cuisines in the centre of Bangkok for a reasonable cost. Enjoy a hearty meal in a warm Georgian-style environment complete with artwork, carpets, and soothing music. The menu features a variety of traditional Georgian and Greek dishes like Phali, Khinkali, Moussaka, as well as succulent main dishes made of pig and lamb. Eager to experience both Georgian and Greek food? This is an ideal spot.

Follow us on :













Location: 4/26 Soi Sukhumvit 8

Opening Times: Tuesday to Friday (6:00 PM to 11:00 PM) Saturday to Sunday (12:00 PM to 11:00 PM)



And there you have it – you are now equipped with the knowledge of the best places to relish Greek cuisine in Bangkok. Go tantalise your taste buds!

Feeling adventurous and looking to try other cuisines in Bangkok? Here are places to eat underrated international cuisines in Bangkok.