Thailand
Monkey sneaks into Lop Buri home and steals food from the refrigerator – VIDEO
A monkey was caught sneaking into a home in Thailand’s Lop Buri province and stealing food from the refrigerator. Earlier this week, 59 year old Phimonthip Rungphant walked into her kitchen and found the monkey walking around the room eating her food. She says she had been wondering why her food seemed to be disappearing.
Lop Buri is known for its large macaque population. A historic temple in the city is now home to monkeys and an annual festival offers the monkeys a buffet of fruits. Other monkeys roam around the city, sometimes stealing water bottles and food from passersby. There even was a brawl last year with hundreds of monkeys fighting in the streets. Some say a group of monkeys encroached on another group’s territory, possibly due to lack of food.
A surveillance camera set up in her kitchen shows the monkey sneaking down from the roof and into her home, opening the fridge, and grabbing food. Phimonthip called the Animal Control Department, worried that the monkey could be dangerous to her children. The monkey snuck back into the home the next day, this time it lingered in the kitchen after it raided the fridge.
Officers from the Khao Somphot Non-Hunting Area used food to try to lure the monkey into a cage, but the monkey was not tricked. With animal control officers unable to catch the monkey, Phimonthip is now securing her home to prevent the monkey from entering and using a bungee cord to keep the refrigerator door shut. Phimonthip says she now wants to see the monkey’s reaction when it realises it can’t open the fridge.
Last month, another hungry animal broke into a kitchen looking for food. A wild elephant busted into a home in Prachuap Khiri Khan’s Hua Hin district, breaking through the wall. The elephant’s trunk reached into a shelf, knocking over kitchen supplies and grabbing what appeared to be a bag, then stuffing it into its mouth. The homeowner posted photos and videos, saying “comes every day” in Thai.
SOURCE: Thairath
For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Nestle’s “Negrita” cookie to get new, non race based name
Monkey sneaks into Lop Buri home and steals food from the refrigerator – VIDEO
6 people arrested after police raid sex party at Bangkok hotel
How Foreigners Can Attain Business Visa in Thailand
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Woman with high blood pressure died after mixing vaccines
Pay a visit to one of these top hotels in Chiang Rai
4 small earthquakes rattle Kanchanaburi, no injuries reported
Thursday Covid Update: 13,655 new cases and 87 deaths; provincial totals
Suphan Buri car accident kills 2, injures 4; all had Covid, 3 knew
315 inmates at Khon Kaen prison test positive for Covid-19
2 people infected with Covid-19 rally in Bangkok to demand medical care
Samut Sakhon man allegedly sold police badges on Facebook
Health Ministry asks vaccine importers to prepare procurement plans for next year
At least 2,700 Covid-19 patients in Bangkok waiting to be admitted
Study finds 2 doses of Pfizer, AstraZeneca effective against Delta strain
Singapore forced to re-introduce stricter measures as Covid-19 cases rise
Wednesday Covid Update: Record high of 13,002 new cases; provincial totals
THG head stock purchases before questionable Pfizer news
Bars can reopen in Rawai Phuket.. but not like we hoped
39 year old dies after AstraZeneca vaccine, a second dose following Sinovac
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 10,082 new infections, news briefs
Covid-19 visa end date extended to September 27
Despite chaos and confusion, hundreds of foreigners vaccinated in “one-off” event
Meeting reveals Thai vs foreigners in Phuket Sandbox, other stats
Bangkok penis peril, man gets padlock stuck around genitals
Bangkok hospital suspends multiple services after 300 medics test positive for Covid
Lockdown extending as flights from dark red zones are prohibited
All domestic travellers entering Phuket need to be vaccinated against Covid-19
8 women arrested in Tak for Myanmar river crossing
Pattaya permanent residents to get 2,000 baht in financial aid
Stricter measures and lockdown may be coming
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Wednesday Covid Update: Record high of 13,002 new cases; provincial totals
- Business3 days ago
Starting up your business in Thailand the easy way with True Digital Park
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
39 year old dies after AstraZeneca vaccine, a second dose following Sinovac
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Despite chaos and confusion, hundreds of foreigners vaccinated in “one-off” event
- Bangkok4 days ago
Bangkok penis peril, man gets padlock stuck around genitals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
All domestic travellers entering Phuket need to be vaccinated against Covid-19
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Lockdown extending as flights from dark red zones are prohibited
- Bangkok1 day ago
CCSA recommends closure of 10 more places and venues in “dark red” zones