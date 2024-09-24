Monk neglected by hospital in Prachuap Khiri Khan

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A group of monks and disciples confronted medical staff at Thap Sakae Hospital in Prachuap Khiri Khan, claiming negligence in treating an ailing senior monk, forcing him to seek care elsewhere after waiting for two hours without assistance.

A lawyer named Prapatpong Phumchai and disciples of Phra Khru Phasuk Wiharakan, also known as Luang Por Sompong, the abbot of Wat Ang Suwan and head monk of Thap Sakae district, visited Thap Sakae Hospital in Prachuap Khiri Khan province yesterday, September 23.

They sought a meeting with Dr Nopparat Chaicharoenwimolkul, the acting hospital director, along with other hospital executives and senior district official Thanongsak Rungraeme.

At midnight on September 9, continuing to the early hours of September 10, Luang Por Sompong experienced sudden severe abdominal pain while at Wat Ang Suwan. The pain was so intense that it resulted in urinary incontinence. Desperate for medical help, he called for laypersons to urgently transport him to Thap Sakae Hospital.

Upon arrival, Jo, the temple driver, drove to the emergency room entrance but found no medical personnel available. Even the hospital porters remained indifferent. Jo had to ask if a wheelchair was usable and subsequently fetched one for Luang Por Sompong, who was barely able to stand. He then wheeled the monk into the emergency room, calling for medical staff to assist.

Once inside, Jo and nun Siriporn were asked to wait outside. The medical personnel displayed indifference and questioned the monk about his condition, asking why he didn’t come during the day.

Luang Por Sompong explained that the pain had only begun around midnight. The same staff member then disparaged the monk, referring to previous instances where patients treated by monks had to undergo amputations, without offering any medical assistance.

Left hanging

Luang Por Sompong was left waiting on a hospital bed for approximately two hours, during which no one checked on his condition. The monk decided to leave, telling Jo and Siriporn that they should head to Prachuap Khiri Khan Hospital instead, fearing for his life if he stayed any longer.

Upon arrival at Prachuap Khiri Khan Hospital, Luang Por Sompong received prompt and thorough care. Tests revealed he was suffering from a severe bladder infection requiring catheterisation, likely due to his advanced age and prolonged periods of holding in urine during religious ceremonies.

The disciples of Luang Por Sompong expressed outrage over the neglect and disrespect shown by the Thap Sakae Hospital staff. They accused the personnel of dereliction of duty, disrespecting the monk, and spreading false information.

They argued that the monk’s occasional need for medical care should not be burdensome and suggested that the hospital could have referred him elsewhere if they were unwilling to provide treatment.

They emphasised that Luang Por Sompong’s voluntary treatments for snakebite victims, without seeking compensation, alleviated the state’s burden. The temple, with approval from the Ministry of Public Health, used traditional medicine to treat locals. The disciples demanded accountability from the hospital staff on duty that night and called for their permanent removal from the district to prevent any potential retaliation.

The group proceeded to Thap Sakae Police Station to file a complaint and document the incident. Officers are expected to investigate the evidence and take appropriate action, reported KhaoSod.