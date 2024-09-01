Triple murder shocks Prachuap Khiri Khan community

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A brutal triple murder in Prachuap Khiri Khan Province has left a community in shock. A pregnant woman, her daughter, and her husband were found murdered in separate locations. Police believe the motive was robbery.

Police received a report at 10.30am yesterday about the discovery of the bodies of a 38 year old pregnant woman and her seven year old daughter in their home in Huai Yang, Thap Sakae district. The police coordinated with medical professionals and investigative units before heading to the scene to conduct a thorough examination.

Inside the single-storey home, the woman, who was eight months pregnant, had suffered severe head and facial injuries inflicted by a hard object. Her daughter also had head injuries and appeared to have been dead for approximately three days by the time they were discovered.

Initial investigations revealed that the victims were of Myanmar nationality and lived with the woman’s husband, who had been hired to cut rubber trees at a plantation in Ban Hua Khao, Huai Yang. The employer, unable to reach the husband, sent workers to check on him at home, leading to the gruesome discovery.

The police transported the bodies to Thap Sakae Hospital and launched an urgent investigation to apprehend the perpetrators, while also seeking the deceased woman’s husband for questioning.

Later the same day, around 3.30pm, police were alerted to the discovery of the husband’s body in a rubber plantation on a mountain close to a local childcare centre in Ban Hua Khao, Huai Yang. His throat had been slashed, and his body was found with a bag of rice, a water cooler, fuel, and other personal items scattered nearby.

Kasem Pimsa-ard, the headman of Village 10, stated that after the discovery of the wife and daughter’s bodies earlier in the day, they proceeded to the rubber plantation where the husband worked and found his body.

The police suspect that the brutal murders were committed by two Myanmar nationals whom the husband had invited to work with him. The motive appears to be to rob the family of the 50,000 baht they had received for cutting the rubber trees.

The perpetrators allegedly rode the husband’s motorcycle back to his house to kill his wife and daughter to eliminate any witnesses. Kasem Pimsa-ard remarked, “Violence of this nature has never occurred in our village before.”

The 32 year old, victim’s younger brother reported that his brother, sister-in-law, and niece were from Tanintharyi, Myeik in Myanmar, and had been working legally in Thailand for over 10 years. He believes that his brother and his family were murdered by the two close friends who lived in the same rented house, reported KhaoSod.

The suspects also took a gold necklace and the family’s motorcycle. It is believed that the two perpetrators have fled back to Myanmar through natural border crossings.