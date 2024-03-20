Monk arrested for sexual assault of teen in Ayutthaya temple

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A young monk has been arrested for the alleged sexual assault and abuse of a teenage girl inside a temple in Ayutthaya province on Monday.

The teen’s 37 year old mother Ratri has been left distraught after her 14 year old daughter, referred to as A for privacy, became a victim of a heinous crime within the supposed sanctuary of a local temple.

The young girl, who was working at the temple to support her family, was allegedly subjected to a brutal assault by Phra Tongs, a 24 year old monk, who reportedly bound her hands and feet, physically assaulted her, and then raped her. The monk is said to have threatened the girl, warning her not to tell anyone, and even attempted to use money to silence her and her family.

After learning of the attack, Ratri immediately travelled to the temple and confronted the accused monk, who had already disrobed and was wearing layman’s attire. In a shocking twist, the monk attempted to negotiate by offering to marry the young girl and proposed a settlement amount of 200,000 baht, which was later increased to 400,000 baht, to prevent the matter from going to the police. Ratri, prioritising her daughter’s well-being and justice over money, refused the offer and decided to take legal action.

The police have since gathered enough evidence to issue an arrest warrant for the monk on charges of sexual assault of a minor, illegal detention, and physical assault. The Ayutthaya Provincial Court has taken up the case. The monk is currently in custody at the Tha Ruea Police Station.

The young victim, accompanied by her mother, revisited the scene but was unable to enter the areas where the assault took place, as they were cordoned off. The victim recounted the harrowing experience, emphasising the violence and intimidation she faced at the hands of Phra Tongs, reported KhaoSod.

In the aftermath, Ratri sought solace in prayer at another temple and hoped for karmic justice for the perpetrator. She has since taken her daughter back to their home in Chiang Rai, where they will continue to cooperate with the investigation while considering a transfer for the girl’s education to ensure her safety and recovery from the traumatic ordeal.