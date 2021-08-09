Connect with us

Monday Covid Update: 19,603 new cases and 149 deaths

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

 on 

Photo via Facebook /กรุงเทพมหานคร โดยสำนักงานประชาสัมพันธ์ (BMA)

19,603 new Covid-19 cases and 149 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. There are now 214,421 people receiving treatment for the coronavirus. In the latest and most severe wave of the virus in Thailand, first recorded on April 1, the CCSA has reported 747,245 Covid-19 infections.

Out of the new cases, 313 were found in correctional facilities. Over the past several months, infections at Thailand’s prisons have been reported on a daily basis. More than 40,000 inmates have tested positive for the virus. Field hospitals are being set up at prisons with cluster outbreaks.

Other updates…

  • The antiviral drug Favipiravir will be administered to Covid-19 patients with mild to no symptoms who are under home and community isolation. The drug was initially used for patients treated at hospitals for moderate to severe symptoms. Over the past month, Thailand’s Public Health Ministry has allocated nearly 20.5 million tablets of Favipiravir and plans to stockpile 420 million tablets, according to the Thai government’s news bureau.
  • Under the new “Care Centre for Children with Covid-19” scheme, four foster homes have been established to provide housing and care for children who have been affected by the Covid-19 crisis, according to the government’s news bureau. Each foster home has the capacity to house 160 children. Officials will work to find permanent homes for children who have lost their parents or guardians, or who cannot return home. The Department of Children and Youth, Equitable Education Fund, Child and Adolescent Mental Health Rajanagarindra Institute and UNICEF Thailand are working together for the scheme.

Monday Covid Update: 19,603 new cases and 149 deaths

 

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

