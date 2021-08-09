Phuket
Phuket officials rush to restore visitor confidence following tourist murder
Officials on the southern island of Phuket are pulling out all the stops in a bid to restore tourist confidence, following the murder of Swiss national Nicole Sauvain-Weisskopf last week. The victim, who’d been visiting Phuket under the island’s sandbox scheme, was found dead at Ao Yon waterfall last Thursday.
The Bangkok Post reports that the murder has left local authorities and tourism operators anxious about the fate of the island’s re-opening scheme. Under the sandbox programme, Phuket has been open to vaccinated foreign tourists since July 1. Visitors must spend at least 14 days on the island, at an approved hotel, and undergo multiple Covid-19 tests, before being free to visit the rest of the country.
In a rush to protect the island’s reputation, police managed to find the murder suspect just 2 days after the discovery of the victim’s body. 27 year old Phuket resident, Teerawat Thothip, was arrested and has allegedly confessed to murdering Ms Sauvain-Weisskopf. However, despite the swift arrest and confession, concerns remain that the incident, which has been widely reported internationally, could harm the island’s reputation, and jeopardise the sandbox scheme.
Narong Woonciew, the governor of Phuket, has vowed to increase security for visitors to the island.
“The province and all stakeholders are working together to step up security for tourists. We are thankful to everyone working to restore confidence in the Phuket sandbox scheme.”
According to the Bangkok Post report, Yuthasak Supasorn from the Tourism Authority of Thailand has thanked police for the quick arrest, adding that it’s too early to tell if the incident will negatively affect the sandbox scheme. The manager of Patong Resort, Phurit Matwongsa, says the damage should be limited, given the swift arrest of a suspect, adding that such an incident should never have occurred and preventive measures must be implemented to protect tourists.
However, he goes on to say that the ongoing rise in Covid-19 infections could be proving more of a deterrent for visitors as various countries issue travel advisories against Thailand.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Phuket officials rush to restore visitor confidence following tourist murder
Monday Covid Update: 19,603 new cases and 149 deaths
Bangkok Covid-19 focus: vaccine, medication, treatment plan
Tour Phuket’s Islands with 5 Star Marine
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Couple shocked by random bullet through their window glass
Pattaya suspect refuses to exit car, livestreams police encounter
Penguin and 3 other activists turn themselves in to police
Koh Lipe enacts 1 month lockdown restrictions from tomorrow
LATEST: Appeal Court denies Thanapat’s bail request
Kaeng Hin Phoeng rapids in Prachin Buri closed until…
Confession and evidence, not a scapegoat, in Phuket murder
Bangkok Royal Thai Police Office has signage letters altered
Tourist lost in Phuket forest found alive
Covid UPDATE: 19,983 infections, provincial totals
Songkhla Birthday beach party busted
UPDATE: Actor’s girlfriend stabbed to death in Bangkok following “struggle” over knife
TAT touts the Phuket Sandbox first month July successes
Expat arrested on drug charges allegedly claims to be a local “Robin Hood”
Nurse dies of Covid-19 a week after receiving first dose of Sinovac
August vaccination plan: 80% of Bangkok residents; open to general public, expats
Rollout of Covid-19 vaccination for teenagers gets underway in Cambodia
Protestors fill Bangkok streets to protest Prayut, many protest leaders present
Phuket lays on Suvarnabhumi bus service for stranded sandbox tourists
Apple to add child sexual abuse protections to mobile devices
2 Korat chicken processing factories report over 100 infections
Phuket bans alcohol sales at restaurants, issues order amid rise of Covid cases
Dr Boon, THG group must clarify Pfizer deal controversy
UPDATE: Suspect in Swiss murder in Phuket is a “Thai man”
Thailand’s national parks ban the use of some sunscreens containing particular chemicals
UPDATE: Phuket police claim they have arrested a suspect in the murder of the Swiss Sandboxer
Thailand’s foreign tourist numbers expected to plummet during 2021
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Phuket4 days ago
TAT touts the Phuket Sandbox first month July successes
- Apple2 days ago
Apple to add child sexual abuse protections to mobile devices
- Coronavirus Infections3 days ago
2 Korat chicken processing factories report over 100 infections
- Crime2 days ago
UPDATE: Suspect in Swiss murder in Phuket is a “Thai man”
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Dr Boon, THG group must clarify Pfizer deal controversy
- Crime3 days ago
Body of Swiss national in Phuket identified as foreign government official
- Crime2 days ago
UPDATE: Phuket police claim they have arrested a suspect in the murder of the Swiss Sandboxer
- Crime3 days ago
Body found in Phuket of Swiss woman presumed murdered