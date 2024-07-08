Minister orders investigation into university selling degrees

Minister Supamas Isarabhakdi, Image courtesy of The Standard

In a move to uphold academic integrity, Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Minister Supamas Isarabhakdi announced immediate action following reports of a private university allegedly selling degrees to wealthy students without requiring them to study.

Announced today, July 8, Supamas confirmed the establishment of a fact-finding committee led by the ministry’s Deputy Permanent Secretary, Professor Doctor Supachai Pathumnakul. While the minister did not explicitly name the institution, it is widely speculated to be a university in Phitsanulok.

The committee has been tasked with conducting a thorough investigation regarding the institution allegedly selling university degrees, and to report findings back to the minister.

The allegations surfaced after individuals claimed they had been deceived by a foundation president into paying large sums of money in exchange for degrees from the university without attending classes. Despite their payments, they did not receive the promised degrees.

Initially, the university denied any involvement in selling degrees. However, on July 4, the university released a statement admitting that an internal probe had revealed one lecturer’s involvement in a scheme selling degrees for 200,000 baht each. The implicated lecturer has since been terminated and faces legal consequences, though their identity has not been disclosed.

Supamas also noted that the ministry had taken control of the university from March 14, 2023, to June 4, 2024, due to its failure to meet regulatory standards regarding the number of qualified lecturers. During this period of close supervision, the alleged degree-selling activities could not have occurred, which may have frustrated those who had paid for degrees.

Supamas stressed that the ministry would launch a full-scale investigation into the university.

“The ministry will thoroughly investigate the university to determine if any degrees were sold as reported.”

She emphasised that if the allegations are substantiated, legal action will be taken against the university’s management, and the institution could face license revocation, reported The Nation.