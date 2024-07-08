Krungthai Bank urges iPhone users to enable lockdown mode

Picture courtesy of PhotoMIX Company from pexels.com

Krungthai Bank has advised iPhone users to activate lockdown mode to protect against dangerous links used by scammers to install money-stealing applications. The bank issued this advice via its Krungthai Care Facebook page, highlighting the increasing threat from cybercriminals.

Krungthai Bank’s warning comes as scams involving malicious links become more sophisticated. Scammers often trick victims into clicking on these links, which then prompt the installation of applications designed to siphon off funds. The bank’s message included the hashtag #ทันมุกทุกมิจ, translating to aware of every scam.

“Scammers often deceive users into clicking links to install money-stealing applications.”

To counteract these threats, iPhone users are encouraged to enable Lockdown Mode, a feature that enhances security by limiting certain functionalities on the device.

The post continued iPhone users can increase their security from dangerous links by activating Lockdown Mode.

The steps to enable Lockdown Mode are straightforward. Users should navigate to settings, update iOS to the latest version, select Privacy & Security, and then enable lockdown mode. However, the bank cautioned that enabling this mode may affect the performance of some apps. For instance, preview images from various links may not appear, and individuals who have never contacted the user before will not be able to reach them via FaceTime.

Unknown contacts

The post explained, that when activated, lockdown mode may impact the usage of some apps, such as not displaying link previews and blocking FaceTime calls from unknown contacts.

Krungthai Bank also reassured its customers that assistance is available around the clock. Customers can report incidents or seek help by calling 02-111-1111 or pressing 108, for 24-hour support.

The advisory from Krungthai Bank underscores the growing need for heightened cybersecurity measures. With the increasing prevalence of online scams, users must stay vigilant and take proactive steps to safeguard their devices and personal information. By following the bank’s advice and enabling Lockdown Mode, iPhone users can significantly reduce their risk of falling victim to these scams.

The emphasis on security is well-timed, given the rising frequency of cyberattacks targeting both individuals and institutions. As technology evolves, so do the tactics employed by cybercriminals. Staying informed and adopting recommended security practices is essential in this digital age.

Krungthai Bank’s reminder serves as a timely alert for all iPhone users to remain cautious and take necessary precautions. The bank’s call to action aims to protect customers from potential financial losses and ensure a safer online experience.

Customers can inquire or report incidents by calling 02-111-1111, or press 108, 24 hours a day as the advisory concluded.

By disseminating this information, Krungthai Bank hopes to mitigate the impact of these scams and foster a more secure digital environment for its customers. The advice to use Lockdown Mode is a practical step that can help users thwart cyber threats and protect their valuable assets, reported Khaosod.