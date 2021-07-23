Thailand
Minister: foreigners, migrant workers are cared for amid Covid-19
Facing mounting criticism of the plight of migrant workers, often Burmese or Cambodian immigrants, during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Minister of Labour Suchat Chomklin has spoken out in defence of the treatment of foreigners within Thailand. He stressed to the press that all laws and policies are non-discriminatory and that the government has addressed the concerns and safety of foreign workers during the pandemic.
He said that PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and his Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan have enacted policies that have offered much-needed aid and assistance to migrant workers without discriminating against foreigners in providing healthcare. Suchat highlighted Thailand’s healthcare systems in place for their efficiency and flexibility to meet the demands created by Covid-19.
The Labor Minister spoke about the meals that were being provided for the tens of thousands of foreigners and Thai staff in work camps that have now been quarantined across Bangkok and its neighbouring provinces. The close quarters of these labour camps create an all-to-fertile breeding ground for Covid-19 outbreaks and infection spreads. They were the cause of Thailand’s second wave of Covid-19 and often face sudden and severe lockdown restrictions when one positive Covid-19 infection reveals clusters within work camps of hundreds of infected people.
520 work camps within Bangkok and another 797 camps outside of the province are receiving 1 prepared meal per day for all the migrant and Thai workers, provided by the government. This amounts to about half a million meals delivered outside Bangkok and 750,000 meals distributed throughout the capital city.
Still, migrant workers are struggling with factories and construction sites closed due to Covid-19 and have been rallying the government for assistance.
Sucharat continued to sing the praises of the government’s handling of migrant workers and foreigners during Covid-19 in discussing vaccination and testing. He said over 38,000 workers had been tested at Din Daeng stadium and that 46,451 foreign workers had received a vaccine. This may be a response to a leaked proposal to deal with infection figures soaring and hospital bed shortages by stopping testing in migrant work camps in dark red zones to lower the numbers and bed occupancy.
The Minister of Labour claimed that migrant and immigrant rights, including the right to vaccination, had been protected and that the government is committed to the health of foreigners in Thailand.
SOURCE: ASEAN Now
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Minister: foreigners, migrant workers are cared for amid Covid-19
“Withhold Intubation” for certain older Thammasat Hospital patients
Bang Sue vaccination centre open for expats 60+, under must wait
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
“Covid-19” deaths said to cause crematorium in Bangkok to partially collapse
Nakhon Sawan farmers make large profits growing fingerroot as Covid cure
Leaked document: military arranging private Moderna vaccines
Nakhon Si Thammarat arrest drug suspect hiding in jar
19 year old man drowns in a Kanchanaburi river while rescuing his puppy
Online registration site up for interprovincial travel permission
Thailand News Today | Sandbox tweak, ‘filthy rich’ visa, Chon Buri restrictions | July 23
18 infections today in Phuket creeps closer to 90/week threshold
BMA plans to open 53 “community isolation centres”
Rural Kanchanaburi students struggle with lessons
Phuket company plans to pitch “Diving Sandbox” for liveaboard trips
Bangkok’s 5 Best Dessert Cafes with Delivery
Wednesday Covid Update: Record high of 13,002 new cases; provincial totals
Thursday Covid Update: 13,655 new cases and 87 deaths; provincial totals
THG head stock purchases before questionable Pfizer news
Tampons reclassified as cosmetics bringing regulation, tax
39 year old dies after AstraZeneca vaccine, a second dose following Sinovac
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 10,082 new infections, news briefs
Despite chaos and confusion, hundreds of foreigners vaccinated in “one-off” event
All domestic travellers entering Phuket need to be vaccinated against Covid-19
All Covid restrictions lifted in England as experts warn of disastrous consequences
Bangkok penis peril, man gets padlock stuck around genitals
Bangkok hospital suspends multiple services after 300 medics test positive for Covid
CCSA recommends closure of 10 more places and venues in “dark red” zones
Boat tours to nearby islands offered to Phuket “Sandbox” travellers
Stricter measures and lockdown may be coming
Lockdown extending as flights from dark red zones are prohibited
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Wednesday Covid Update: Record high of 13,002 new cases; provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thursday Covid Update: 13,655 new cases and 87 deaths; provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
39 year old dies after AstraZeneca vaccine, a second dose following Sinovac
- Thailand22 hours ago
Tampons reclassified as cosmetics bringing regulation, tax
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
All domestic travellers entering Phuket need to be vaccinated against Covid-19
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Despite chaos and confusion, hundreds of foreigners vaccinated in “one-off” event
- Bangkok2 days ago
CCSA recommends closure of 10 more places and venues in “dark red” zones
- Phuket3 days ago
Baccarat bust fall out, Phuket City police under investigation
Recent comments: