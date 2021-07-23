Connect with us

World

Swedish prison hostage situation resolved with pizza

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Prisoners took 2 guards hostage until they received ransom pizzas. (via PNGegg)

Have you ever just had a really strong food craving? In a Swedish prison this week, 2 inmates were able to take 2 guards hostage and refused to release them until their demand was met: pizza. The pair of inmates incarcerated in Hallby high-security prison outside of Eskilstuna on murder charges were able to force their way into a secure area for prison guards where prisoners were not allowed. Once inside, they grabbed 2 guards at around 12:30 pm holding them hostage and demanding a fresh-baked ransom.

A mediator was sent in and negotiations began, with Swedish media reporting that the rogue prisoners only had 2 requests. They asked for 20 pizzas for all the inmates in the prison, perhaps a goodwill gesture or a going-away present, as the second demand was an escape helicopter.

A spokeswoman for the high-security prison confirmed that the hostage-takers did receive the pizza that they requested. She explained that once the pizzas were delivered to the inmates, the two guards were safely released. Neither guard was harmed in any way and the two were able to end their eventful shift and head home to their families.

After the pizza-craving inmates had their pizza and surrendered, they were taken back into custody and brought to the local police station for questioning and presumably to face additional charges for kidnapping.

The media reports did not specify if there was pineapple on the pizza.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

image

Recent comments:
image
ChrisJ
2021-07-24 02:07
It was kebab pizza. No pineapple on that one 😂😂
image
DontacoXII
2021-07-24 02:09
That’s awesome! Hahaha
image
SickBuffalo
2021-07-24 02:21
They should also send a free pizza to the genius who decided to allow two million migrants into what used to be one of the Europe's most peaceful, law-abiding, socially cohesive, and prosperous countries.
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

