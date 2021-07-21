Connect with us

Locked in a construction worker camp in Bangkok – Thailand’s hidden Covid tragedy | VIDEO

Tanutam Thawan

Friso Poldervaart and Greg Lange, founders of the Bangkok Community Help Foundation, spoke to The Thaiger this week about the critical problems emerging in some of the worker and construction camps. Some 80,000 people – mostly Burmese, Cambodian and Thai workers – have been isolated in these shanty towns, basically imprisoned. They are guarded by Thai police and army. Some of the construction developers are doing the right thing and providing food and supplies. But others aren’t. Whilst the tourism authorities are talking up the Sandboxes and reopening the country to tourism, this human tragedy is unfolding in and around Thailand’s national capital.

If you wold like to help contact Friso or Greg here… https://www.facebook.com/BkkCommunityHelp/

Tanutam Thawan

