Milk delivery worker found dead in dormitory in northeasten Thailand, police await post-mortem results

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

An unexpected incident has shaken milk delivery workers after their co-worker was discovered dead in a shared bathroom facility within a two-storey dormitory. The police today were called to the scene located within the city district in Phimai, Nakhon Ratchasima, northeast Thailand.

Unsettled co-workers discovered the body of their 56 year old colleague, Watcharin, who was found stripped and face-down in the bathroom of the dormitory. Estimated to have been dead for approximately six hours, there were no signs of injury or struggle on the body. Paramedics transported the body to Phimai Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

From the initial report by 19 year old Peeraphat, the first on the scene, he and the deceased worked together as milk delivery staff and resided in the two-storey dormitory. All workers lived on the upper floor with the bathroom located downstairs. Given the bathroom’s broken door, they explained that it was common for them to use the facility early in the morning before their delivery routes began. It was during one of these early morning routines that Peeraphat found Watcharin dead and immediately alerted his colleagues, who subsequently notified the police, reported KhaoSod.

Initial inquiries from co-workers produced little insight into any pre-existing health conditions. However, they confirmed that Watcharin regularly consumed alcohol. To establish the actual cause of death, the investigation is awaiting the results from the hospital’s post-mortem examination.

Follow us on :













In June, Rayong Police launched an investigation into the mysterious death of an unemployed Thai man, whose lifeless body was discovered yesterday in an auctioned commercial building.

The police are exploring various potential causes of death, including pre-existing health conditions or the possibility of intentional suicide. Police became aware that the new owner of the building had repeatedly requested the 52 year old man to vacate the premises. To read more about the story click HERE