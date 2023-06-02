Mysterious death: Thai man found lifeless in auctioned building triggers Rayong investigation

PHOTO via Sanook

Rayong police have launched an investigation into the mysterious death of an unemployed Thai man, whose lifeless body was discovered yesterday in an auctioned commercial building.

Authorities are exploring various potential causes of death, including pre-existing health conditions or the possibility of intentional suicide. Police became aware that the new owner of the building had repeatedly requested the 52 year old man to vacate the premises.

At 5pm yesterday, Komkrit Hongthong, an officer from Rayong City Police Station, received a report regarding a body found in a commercial building located in Rayong’s city area. Accompanied by a medical examiner and a rescue team from Sawang Phon Kuson, the officer initiated the investigation.

Upon arrival, the team encountered a crowd of locals gathered outside the two-storey building, its front adorned with glass, emanating a strong and pungent odour. In order to gain access, authorities had to forcefully enter the locked property, where they discovered a decomposing body on a sofa. It was estimated that the individual had been deceased for at least three days.

Preliminary findings from the investigation did not indicate any signs of a struggle. Inside the property, investigators discovered a plate of rotten food and two sachets of mineral salts, which were collected as evidence for further examination. The body was subsequently transferred to Rayong Hospital for an autopsy to ascertain the precise cause of death.

Investigators discovered that the man originally hailed from Surat Thani province and had previously worked in a factory. He had been residing alone in the commercial building, which had been sold through an auction.

The new owner had repeatedly requested the man to vacate the premises, with the final notice delivered on Monday, May 29, when the owner and their lawyer arrived at the location. However, upon finding the property locked, they departed. Neighbours alerted the authorities after noticing the foul smell, prompting the police investigation.

While the police do not initially suspect foul play, they speculate that the cause of death may be attributed to an existing illness or the stress of being asked to leave the property, potentially leading to suicide. However, the exact cause of death will be determined upon receipt of the autopsy results. The police are in contact with the deceased’s relatives to inform them of the incident and will continue their investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.