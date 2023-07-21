Phuket launches free bus rides for tourists flying in from Bangkok

Picture courtesy of PR Phuket

A new initiative aimed at promoting local transportation in Phuket got into gear yesterday, offering 1,500 free passes to qualifying travellers who choose to take the Phuket Smart Bus, on the airport to Rawai route. The campaign, granted by the Phuket office of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), is set to run until the end of this month.

The ticket for such a ride is typically valued at 100 baht (US$3), and each passenger is permitted just one free trip within the confines of this offer. The promotion caters particularly to those tourists travelling from Bangkok to Phuket via air, with the offer open regardless of the airline chosen for the intercity journey.

From the airport, the Phuket Smart Bus makes stops at various notable points across the city, such as Cherng Talay, Bang Tao, Surin, Kamala, Patong, Karon, Kata, Promthep Cape, and Rawai.

To redeem the offer, a passenger merely needs to present their plane ticket at one of three service points, which are located at the Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports in Bangkok, as well as the EV Bus terminal at Phuket Airport, reported The Phuket News.

More precisely, they can go to the TAT information service counter located on the second floor, Gate 3 of the Arrival Hall at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, or the TAT information counter on the first floor, Gate 2, of the Arrival Hall at Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport. In Phuket, passengers can redeem their free bus pass at the EV Bus terminal at Phuket Airport, accessible from 8am until 2:30pm.

For further information or clarity, please contact the TAT Phuket office on these numbers, 076-211036 or 076-212213, or the Phuket Smart Bus via this number, 086-3061257.

