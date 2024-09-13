No more hogging the spotlight: Flood claims beloved Chiang Rai pig

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 14:39, 13 September 2024| Updated: 14:39, 13 September 2024
94 2 minutes read
No more hogging the spotlight: Flood claims beloved Chiang Rai pig
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A beloved pig named Bamruea, who had been rescued as a piglet and survived four previous floods, succumbed to the devastating floods in Chiang Rai yesterday. The floods have wreaked havoc on both residents and animals, with the swift and powerful currents making escape nearly impossible.

The floods in Chiang Rai have caused significant distress, trapping many residents and animals in their homes. Among them was Bamruea, a clever pig who had been saved from slaughter as a piglet and had endured four annual floods.

On the previous day, a plea for help was posted on the Facebook page Dog and Cat Lovers – Chiang Rai, seeking assistance for Bamruea. Responding promptly, rescue workers arrived with a six-wheel truck to aid in the evacuation efforts.

Sadly, despite the swift response, the Facebook page posted a heartbreaking update announcing Bamruea’s passing. The post described how Bamruea had ingested floodwater, which rose rapidly. Despite Bamruea’s efforts to drink the water in hopes of reducing its level, the contaminated water made Bamruea ill quickly.

Related news

In a touching farewell, the post mentioned that Bamruea had joked about losing weight next year but ultimately decided to escape to the “Pig Star,” where there would be no annual floods. Bamruea was known for bringing smiles to everyone’s faces, even while being teased about her figure.

The post expressed gratitude to Bamruea’s rescuers and all those who supported her. It acknowledged the love and care Bamruea received from her adoptive family, who saved her from being slaughtered and raised her well. The post also wished that Bamruea’s passing would somehow take the floodwaters with her, bringing an end to the distressing situation in Chiang Rai.

The page thanked Bamruea’s parents for rescuing her and raising her to be healthy and expressed appreciation to everyone who had supported the pig during the floods. The message concluded with a heartfelt goodbye, hoping that Bamruea’s departure would help alleviate the flooding in Chiang Rai, reported KhaoSod.

“Thank you, Bamruea’s parents, for rescuing her from being killed and raising her to be so healthy. Thank you to everyone who helped Bamruea escape the floodwaters. Everyone must have fallen in love with Bamruea’s beauty. May her passing take the floodwaters away from Chiang Rai. Goodbye, everyone… Bamruea.”

Northern Thailand NewsThailand NewsThailand Weather Updates
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

