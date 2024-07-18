Thai men credit Buddhist amulets for surviving lightning strike

Image courtesy of KhaoSod

Two men miraculously survived a lightning strike, attributing their escape to the Buddhist amulets they wore. Local reporters yesterday, July 17, investigated the incident, meeting the two men who showcased the amulets they believe saved their lives.

Around 11.30am yesterday, 50 year old Tawint and 31 year old Pradit, employees of a private company in Lampang, were conducting a training session for farmers at a multipurpose building in Mae Chai district, Phayao province.

The session focused on fertiliser use. As they were wrapping up and packing away their materials, a thunderstorm erupted. Suddenly, lightning struck them both on their right shoulders, causing severe pain in their backs, legs, and feet.

Villagers immediately poured white alcohol on the affected areas, which provided some relief. Despite the intense pain, the two men managed to drive away from the scene, heading towards a friend in Chiang Kham district.

However, upon reaching the Dok Kham Tai district, they started experiencing heart palpitations, chest pain, and numbness in their limbs.

Concerned for their health, they visited Dok Kham Tai Hospital, where doctors conducted a thorough examination, including blood tests and an electrocardiogram. The initial medical report indicated no external injuries from the lightning strike but noted numbness in their bodies and feet.

Tawint revealed his belief that he was unharmed due to wearing a Thao Wessuwan amulet from Wat Sri Lom in Lampang, which he has carried for over 10 years.

Pradit credited his survival to a Somdej Buddha image, which was made at Wat Saeng Kaew Phothiyan in Mae Suai, Chiang Rai, and has been encased and worn by him for a long time. He strongly believes the amulet’s protective power saved him, reported KhaoSod.

While the scientific community might look for explanations for the unique circumstances of the lightning strike, Tawint and Pradit’s faith in the Buddhist amulets are testament to the cultural and spiritual fabric of Thai society.