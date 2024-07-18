Udon Thani family terrorised by local gang amid police inaction

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A mother and daughter in Udon Thani are living in fear after a gang of local youths began terrorising their home by shooting guns into the air and throwing bottles. Despite filing a police report, police have yet to take significant action.

Residents of Ban Tha Chuong Village in Udon Thani have reported severe disturbances caused by a group of local teenagers. These troublemakers have been shooting guns into the air, brandishing machetes, and throwing bottles at homes, causing considerable alarm among the villagers.

One of the homes targeted belongs to 49 year old Somporn and her daughter, 29 year old Naruemon. Somporn described how their lives have been turned upside down due to the nightly harassment.

“We live in constant fear. Every night, these youths ride their motorbikes, shoot guns into the air, and drag machetes along the road.”

The situation escalated when her nephew’s motorcycle was vandalised while parked in another village. The attackers used knives to slash the seat, an incident captured by a security camera.

Despite having video evidence, when Somporn reported the incidents to the Thung Fon Police Station, she was met with an unsatisfactory response. The police told her that they could only act if someone was injured or killed. This lack of immediate action has left the family feeling vulnerable and unprotected.

Gang violence

Somporn recalled an incident on June 19, where her 15 year old nephew, known as A, was threatened by three unidentified men on motorbikes. The men brandished a gun and taunted him.

“Do you think my gun won’t fire, or do you want to try?”

Terrified, the boy managed to escape and sought refuge at a relative’s house. The incident occurred near Wat Pho Si Thung in Thung Fon.

After the attack, the gang posted on Facebook, boasting about their actions and referring to Somporn’s home as a place to vent their anger.

“I don’t understand why they are targeting my home. It’s just women and children here. They come with machetes, throw glass bottles and stones. We never had any conflict with them.

“The police told us to defend ourselves because the crime wasn’t completed. Since then, these youths have continued their attacks, feeling emboldened because the law seems powerless against them.”

In response to the ongoing threat, Somporn has lodged another complaint with Police Lieutenant Worawit Suila, Deputy Inspector at Thung Fon Police Station. The police have promised to coordinate with the investigative team to track down the offenders and bring them to justice, reported KhaoSod.