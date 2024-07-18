Pattaya boosts safety with new training for 7-Eleven staff

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

Pattaya Tourist Police, in a joint effort with government and private sector partners, recently organised an extensive training programme for guards and employees of 7-Eleven stores. This initiative is designed to bolster safety measures and enhance the overall experience for tourists visiting the popular convenience stores, particularly those situated around Walking Street.

Participants in the training programme acquired vital skills in several key areas. These included mastering security strategies, responding efficiently to incidents, performing correct CPR procedures, and delivering top-notch hospitality. By equipping both security staff and 7-Eleven employees with these competencies, the project aims to mitigate incidents, boost tourist confidence, and uphold international safety standards.

The training also emphasised de-escalation techniques for handling intoxicated or disruptive tourists, along with instructions on promptly contacting the police if such situations arise, reported Pattaya News.

