Married woman’s plan to make husband jealous backfires, he commits suicide

A married woman’s plan to make her jealous husband a better person backfired and ended in tragedy when he committed suicide. The man killed himself in Chon Buri Forest after learning that his wife talked with a Korean man on the phone. The wife later revealed that she just pretended to talk with another man to make her husband a better person for her.

The 49 year old woman, May, shared with the media that she was contacted by the cyber police who asked her if her husband was still with her or not because they received a notification that the man posted a suicide note on Facebook.

Officers from Samet Police Station confirmed that the deceased posted a suicide note on his Facebook account, with the name “Bastard Man” (ผู้ชายเฮงซวย). The note said…

“I wish everyone to be happy. He is a good person, but I am not. Goodbye, everybody.”

May revealed that she tried to contact her husband as soon as she was informed, but all her efforts were in vain. She then searched for him and found footprints leading to a nearby forest. She followed them and discovered her husband lying on the ground. She called out to him, informing him that she had prepared dinner, but he did not respond. As she approached him, she realized that he had hanged himself.

May later disclosed that her husband’s motive for committing suicide was jealousy. She urged him to improve himself and warned him that she would leave him if he did not. In an attempt to make him jealous, she talked with a male Korean friend pretending to start a new relationship.

May took a screenshot of their call and posted it on Facebook. Her husband saw it and became jealous, threatening to commit suicide. May took away the nylon rope he had shown her and assured him that there was nothing between her and her Korean friend. She believed that he would not go through with his threat.

The husband’s body was taken to a hospital for an autopsy, and May was questioned by the police.

Many Thai netizens praised the cyber police for their prompt action and attention to residents’ mental health issues. The others blamed the woman for her heartlessness and carelessness. People agreed that she should not play with her husband’s emotions.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.