Man high on meth crashes fleeing police on Suphan Buri highway

A man was apprehended after attempting to evade Suphan Buri highway police on a motorcycle high on meth, leading to a roadside crash. Subsequent searches revealed methamphetamine (meth) pills in his possession. The incident unfolded yesterday, November 18, when officers were patrolling Highway 333.

Police Lieutenant Nat Pin Krachan, along with colleagues Panithan Jaichuen and Thongchai Sriruangam, detained 39 year old Chumpol following a high-speed chase on the Uthong-Ban Rai route. The initial encounter occurred during a routine patrol on Highway 333 in Sarakajom subdistrict, Don Chedi district.

The officers observed a suspicious red and black Honda Wave 125 R motorcycle, bearing the registration ยมท 832 Bangkok. The rider, who was not wearing a helmet and appeared visibly nervous, prompted the officers to identify themselves as police.

Upon noticing the police vehicle, the rider accelerated in a bid to escape, eventually losing control and veering off the road. Officers approached and searched, uncovering 29 meth pills. These were concealed in a black plastic bag inside a silver rectangular stainless steel box, found within a black shoulder bag.

During the search, Chumpol exhibited signs of drug influence, such as dilated pupils and erratic behaviour, suggesting recent drug use. A urine test confirmed the presence of narcotics. He was subsequently taken into custody along with the seized drugs, and handed over to Don Chedi Police Station for legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

The highway police continue to maintain a vigilant presence along major routes to deter drug trafficking and related offences.

