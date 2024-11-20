Horror as sedan tangles with train in near-fatal crash in Pattaya

Picture courtesy of Pattaya News

In a shocking turn of events yesterday evening, a terrifying crash between a train and a sedan left residents in disbelief and one man with serious injuries.

The drama unfolded at the Soi Khao Talo railway crossing around 7pm, where a red Suzuki SUV found itself disastrously entangled on the tracks, with a diesel locomotive screeching to an unplanned stop just 50 metres away.

Swiftly on the scene were the Sawang Boriboon Foundation rescue squad members, alongside Pattaya police officers. Alerted by a frantic report from Ratchapol Seniwong Na Ayutthaya, the eagle-eyed Deputy Chief of Investigation at Bang Lamung Police Station, first responders were left to survey a scene of carnage.

The red Suzuki, driven by 36 year old Kraiwit Hirun-ueaworakul, a freelance football coach at a local youth academy, bore the brunt of the collision. Despite suffering a fractured skull and a smattering of abrasions, the brave coach remained conscious but visibly shaken by his near-fatal brush with disaster.

Immediate first aid was rendered before he was whisked off to Bang Lamung Hospital, where he’s expected to bounce back from his injuries.

Kraiwit gave a candid recount of his ordeal.

“I was just trying to get home through the usual evening traffic at the railway crossing. Suddenly, the barrier descended and my car was trapped due to the congestion. I desperately honked to alert the car in front but couldn’t budge. Hearing the train’s horn, I knew I was in trouble.

“A quick yank on the wheel to the right meant the incoming train clipped the back of my vehicle. That split-second decision saved my life, even though I came away with just minor injuries.”

The 39 year old train driver, Thawatchai, who was journeying to Rayong province, described his heart-pounding experience. Spotting the stranded Suzuki, he frantically blared his horn and slammed on the brakes, only to find them unresponsive. The resulting collision, he says, was unavoidable, reported Pattaya News.

Determined to get to the bottom of this rail horror show, the police meticulously documented the chaotic scene and plan to further interview both Kraiwit and Thawatchai. They’ll be investigating whether there was a malfunction with the railway barriers and deciding who holds responsibility for this harrowing incident.

