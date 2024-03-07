Drug mule busted with 30 kg of cannabis at Manchester Airport

Photo courtesy of Manchester Evening News

Manchester Crown Court witnessed a case where a 27 year old man was exposed as a drug mule caught with a staggering 30 kilogrammes of cannabis at Manchester Airport.

Mohammad Arif’s involvement in the smuggling saga began when a dispute emerged following a charity boxing event. In a bid to settle the feud, Arif embarked on a trip to Thailand in December last year. Little did he know, he would return with a suitcase packed not with souvenirs but with illegal cargo.

Customs officials intercepted Arif upon his return to Manchester, detaining him after discovering the hefty consignment of class B drugs in his possession. Despite being paid 2,000 British pounds (approximately 90,000 baht) for his role and having his expenses covered, the drug mule refused to reveal the identities of his accomplices.

Judge John Potter remarked that Arif’s financial gain from the crime was meagre. Arif had claimed he was handed the suitcase by others while in Thailand. Despite admitting to his involvement, the drug mule remained tight-lipped about further details.

Defending Arif, Hugh Barton disclosed that a charity boxing match had spiralled into online disputes, leading to Arif’s coerced involvement in the drug smuggling operation. Barton highlighted a disturbing incident where Arif was bullied and beaten in prison, captured on video and circulated online, reported Manchester Evening News.

Arif, residing on Waterloo Road, Cheetham Hill, pleaded guilty to fraudulently evading the prohibition on importing a Class B drug. He was sentenced to 14 months in prison, with half of the term to be served behind bars.

In related news, Airport Interdiction Task Force (AITF) officers at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok arrested a Chinese man who attempted to smuggle 3,000 grammes of heroin into Australia. The drugs were concealed in books and powder bottles.

The Thai Narcotics Control Board Office (ONCB), stationed in China, reported the drug trafficking plan involving a suspicious Chinese man to the AITF. Further investigation revealed that the man intended to smuggle drugs from Thailand to Melbourne City in Australia via Suvarnabhumi Airport on Monday, February 26.