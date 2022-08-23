Thailand
Man trampled to death by wild elephants in Hua Hin, Thailand
Last night, a villager was trampled to death by wild elephants on a road just outside the boundary of Kaeng Krachan National Park in Hua Hin district, Prachuap Khiri Khan province.
This morning, Director of the National Park Pichai Watcharawongpaiboon was informed that a local man had been found dead and suspected to have been trampled on by wild elephants. Officers from Nong Plub Police Station, national park officials, doctors from Hua Hin Hospital, and rescue workers were called to the scene.
The team found the body of 52 year old Suraphon lying in a pool of blood beside a concrete post. Police said his body was “severely wounded.” Doctors estimated that Suraphon had died around 10 hours before their arrival.
Elephant footprints were found all around the scene. Surrounding Acacia trees also showed evidence of being eaten by elephants, said national park officials.
Local villagers told police that during the night, they heard a scream. Fearing the worst, they didn’t dare go outside to check.
A local man named Wichian Mattri discovered Suraphon’s body this morning while he was driving through the village and informed authorities straight away. Wichian said that last night, he heard the sound of “many elephants” coming into the village from the nearby La-oo forest. He suspects the elephants were looking for food to eat.
Suraphon was a farmer who stayed alone on a farm not far from the scene. Wichian thinks he might have been walking to collect firewood from the tamarind trees when he crossed paths with the wild elephants.
At present, it is not clear whether Suraphon was killed by a single elephant or multiple. His body has been taken to Hua Hin Hospital for an autopsy to be carried out.
Hua Hin District Chief Polkit Phuangwalaisin said that deaths by wild elephant attacks were to be reported to the provincial governor. He also said that the local Subdistrict Administrative Organisation offered to help organise Suraphon’s funeral and give money to his family.
Just last week, an elephant trainer – or mahout – was ripped in half by his elephant in Phang Nga province in southern Thailand.
SOURCE: KhaoSod
