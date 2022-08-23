Connect with us

Crime

Police probe illegal tree felling in NE Thailand worth 1 million baht

Published

 on 

Police last night revealed they are trying to get to the bottom of a conundrum after the illegal felling of state trees worth 1 million baht in the Isaan province of Nong Kai.

Officers from Tha Bor Police Station, and officials from the Tha Bor District Office, seized the expensive wood from a forest along Tha Bor – Baan Pue Road in the Mueng Tha Bor district of Nong Kai after being notified some workers were felling samanea saman trees in the area.

The 55 year old leader of the log workers, Date (surname reserved), denied they were doing anything illegal, claiming they were given a contract to cut down the trees by the Tha Bor Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA).

A Tha Bor PEA director, Somwang Krotlakam, admitted to police that they had asked locals in each community to maintain tree branches, as they sometimes destroy the power lines, but the department never sent any workers to cut down trees in the district.

The police also discovered that loggers were felling trees in other districts in the province too, including Baan Wan, Kok Korn, Nong Nang, Tha Bor, Nam Mong, and Kong Nang. Those workers claimed the same thing, that they were hired by the PEA.

Police took pictures of the workers’ ID cards as evidence in case they were proven to be timber thieves and let them go as they made further inquiries.

Samanea saman trees, or rain trees, aren’t on the prohibited list but the fact workers cut down trees owned by the state without permission violates the law.

The Superintendent of Tha Bor Police Station, Jamrus Chandaeng, told the media that officers would investigate further and collect more evidence.

Two trees were felled and cut into six separate logs when they stopped work in the Mueng Tha Bor district of Nong Kai. Five loggers were working at the scene.

A wood board made from a rain tree, sized 35 x 170 x 5 centimetres, costs about 4,200 baht. A dining table, 80 x 195 centimetres, costs 7,000 baht.

According to the police report, more than one million baht has been lost through timber thieves in Nong Kai province.

SOURCE: Khaosod

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand21 mins ago

Thailand News Today | Will the 10-year visa be a flop?
Road deaths24 mins ago

Mother demands 66 million baht after uni bus kills her daughter
Thailand38 mins ago

Man trampled to death by wild elephants in Hua Hin, Thailand
Sponsored1 day ago

British International School, Phuket: Reflecting on 25 years of world-class education
Crime1 hour ago

Police probe illegal tree felling in NE Thailand worth 1 million baht
Thailand2 hours ago

Boy saved in Thailand cave rescue mission offered footie scholarship in England
Bangkok3 hours ago

Bugatti in Bangkok: 1 of 20 limited edition sports cars spotted cruising in Thailand
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Travel3 hours ago

Where to find the absolute best Omakase in Bangkok
Thailand3 hours ago

Thailand’s motorists face jail time for splashing pedestrians
Guides4 hours ago

Why you should consider getting a Thailand Elite Visa
Thailand4 hours ago

Thailand govt to stop criminal online sales of date rape drug
Tourism4 hours ago

Tourism Malaysia visits Songkhla and Bangkok to lure Thais
Bangkok5 hours ago

Homeless man recovers from mental illness & gets job with help from kind taxi rider
Thailand5 hours ago

Thailand’s Central Group finalises acquisition of luxury retail chain Selfridges
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

Spokesman warns end of CCSA, Decree not guaranteed
Crime7 hours ago

Court denies bail to Thai policewoman who allegedly kept soldier as a slave
Thailand11 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism1 year ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending